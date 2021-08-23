Grand opening set for pump track in Schuyler Falls

SCHUYLER FALLS — The addition of a 950-foot pump track to Schuyler Falls’ Jefferson Duquette Recreation Park is nearly complete, with a grand opening scheduled for Aug. 28.
The asphalt bicycle track, which also includes an ADA-compliant, 350-foot Toddler Track, finishes a Foundation of CVPH project funded largely from a New York State Health Foundation grant.
The Toddler Track was built for newer riders, strider bikes, tricycles and children who use wheelchairs, a news release announcing the track’s opening said.
Other pieces of the Foundation of CVPH’s project included a futsal court, pavilion and amenities that were added to the River Street Park in Schuyler Falls.
Laurie Williams, who helped secure the grant for the Foundation of CVPH, said the new additions to the Town of Schuyler Falls were meant to promote and provide more physically active options to residents.
“I think it’s very important given the high disease rate in our community — cardiovascular, diabetes, different things like that — that we provide these additional physical activity opportunities,” Williams said.
“These tracks are extremely unique. There are no other pump tracks that are asphalt in this entire region,” she continued.
Using asphalt also means less maintenance for the Town of Schuyler Falls to maintain the track, Williams said.
PumpTrax USA, a Cleveland-based company that built the new track, as well as three Olympic BMX tracks in the past, said the additions to the Schuyler Falls park has already seen visitors ahead of its official opening.
“There is a constant flow of people visiting the park all day, as early as 6 a.m. [Aug. 16.] We are always excited to see the riding progression that takes place when a new pump track is finished,” Jason Schiefelbein, PumpTrax USA owner, said in an email.
“We are hoping more communities in Upstate New York will see the benefits of this new bike park, in a very small town, and take advantage of the easy construction process to get pump tracks in more towns,” he continued.
The track’s grand opening is scheduled for this Saturday at 1 p.m. As part of the opening, Maui North Ski, Bike & Board and Viking Ski Shop will each be giving away a bicycle and will give brief safety information and track etiquette, Williams said.
Parents will need to complete a drawing form with their child present to be eligible for the giveaway.
Funding for the Toddler Track and a significant portion of the larger track came from local businesses, Williams said.
“At the time [of applying for the grant,] we knew it was going to be a tough build with the limited funds that would be remaining,” Williams said of the pump track.
She said the foundation reached out to local businesses for help completing the project and was able to get help from a variety of them, Williams said.
“They came through for us, which allowed us to complete the track,” she said. “A significant portion has been offset by the community.”
Williams said the Town of Schuyler Falls is also planning to build an access trail to the park later this summer or fall.
