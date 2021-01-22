Grady: Scheduling vaccine tough, but getting vaccine a relief

PLATTSBURGH – Making an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine injection is a grueling experience, but, once made, the rest of it is as easy as it could be.
I followed the procedure through at the ny.gov website on the computer and spent almost an hour repeatedly pressing the same keys over and over, trying to consummate my scheduling of an appointment.
For some, it would be too maddening to see through to a conclusion.
With patience, though, it eventually turns into only a distant memory. And the rest is almost dreamy, compared with what we hear from other parts of the country.
My appointment was for 5:45 to 6 p.m. at 213 Connecticut Rd., intersecting with Arizona Avenue on the New Base near Plattsburgh International Airport. That time frame was exactly how it turned out – not a minute longer.
I drove to the entrance to the driveway outside the building on Connecticut Road, past a digital sign that said, “Vaccine given by appointment only,” showed my appointment notification to an amiable helper in a military uniform and was directed to follow a vehicle at the entrance to the building. It was the only one ahead of me.
I was met at a tented welcome area by a very friendly man and woman, who verified my identity and handed me some paperwork that I was to fill out and sign.
A National Guard member directed me to a short line in front of a hangar-like building, Within minutes, I was driving inside, where I was greeted by a young woman who checked over the paperwork and explained what would happen.
I bared my arm, which she asked me to hold snug against my body, and was given my injection as I sat in the driver's seat, all done quickly and efficiently.
I was given a card attesting to my having gotten the Pfizer vaccine and given a date for my required second one. I was told that the Health Department would call in a couple of weeks to schedule the exact time for the second dose.
I had so far spent perhaps 5 minutes in the building.
Next, I was given a sticky note with a time 15 minutes later when I would be permitted to leave the grounds, as long as I didn't have any adverse reaction to the shot.
I was directed to drive outside the building and join a line of four or five vehicles to sit the time out. If I should experience a reaction, I was told, I should turn on my car blinkers and lay on my horn, and an EMT would be there at once to treat me.
After the time elapsed, I drove home.
I have friends all over the country, and I've heard from many of them that they had waited in line for hours for their injections. Many had given up in frustration.
Here, the worst of it was sitting at the computer persisting to arrange the appointment.
But, once made, the appointment is a real, respected appointment. The goal is to vaccinate about 500 people a day, the greeter said, and no one is allowed in without appointment documentation. When they say 5:45, they mean it, and you can rely on it.
What sets Plattsburgh apart from the rest of the country when it comes to reliably scheduling this brief medical procedure? I haven't the foggiest idea.
But appreciate it.
