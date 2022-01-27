ALBANY — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that the State University of New York Board of Trustees has ended the practice of withholding transcripts from students with outstanding balances, effective immediately.
This follows Governor Hochul’s plan to eliminate the practice across the State as part of the 2022 State of the State - including directing public colleges and universities to immediately stop withholding transcripts and proposing legislation for all higher education institutions in the State.
‘A MATTER OF
COMMON SENSE’
“Education is key to unlocking opportunity and to help New Yorkers succeed, we need to eliminate punitive barriers to opportunity like transcript withholding,” Hochul said.
“This is a matter of common sense. New Yorkers will not be able to climb the ladder of success and get out of debt if their financial challenges prevent them from accessing those opportunities. While I am proud that SUNY students will no longer have their transcripts held hostage, all students deserve the same protections. We must pass legislation to end this unjust practice for all New York students once and for all.”
GRADUATE DEBT
Each year, about 50% of SUNY students graduate from college debt-free. However, other students graduate with an outstanding balance of about $3,500, on average, and as of 2020 about 19,000 students still owed their SUNY campus.
With today’s Board action, now those students may receive their transcript, thereby enabling them to re-enroll in a campus, transfer credits, complete their degree, and obtain jobs that could help pay down their unpaid balance. CUNY announced a temporary hold on the practice last August.
DEBT COLLECTION
As part of the resolution, the Board of Trustees also authorized the SUNY Chancellor, or a designee, to review all debt collection practices and make any appropriate policy changes, rulemaking, and other modifications in line with today’s action.
SUNY follows State Finance Law, as well as State Division of the Budget guidance, SUNY Regulations and Policy, and a Memorandum of Understanding between SUNY and the New York Attorney General.
“Students come to SUNY for an excellent and affordable college education, often making personal sacrifices along the way in order to reach the career of their dreams,” SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley said.
“To come so far only to be held back by unpaid fees and fines is simply unfair to our students. My thanks for Governor Hochul for shining light on this oversight that has been common place throughout higher education, and for bringing further equity to our economically disadvantaged students, who have worked hard to earn their degree.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.