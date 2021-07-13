PLATTSBURGH — State Police issued 540 tickets in the North Country during the July 4th weekend crackdown.
From Friday, July 2 through Monday, July 5, Troop B troopers issued 143 tickets for speeding, four for distracted driving, 16 for child restraint/seat belt violations and five for move-over law violations, among others, according to a press release from the Governor's Office.
They also made eight arrests for driving while intoxicated.
Statewide, troopers issued more than 10,200 tickets, arrested 195 people for DWI and investigated 648 crashes, including 122 personal-injury accidents and two fatalities, the release said.
Last year, from July 3, 2020 through July 5, 2020, State Police issued 8,214 tickets and made 180 DWI arrests.
"Putting others in danger by driving impaired is unacceptable in the state of New York and those who do it will be held accountable," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.
"Thank you to the women and men of law enforcement around the state who patrol our streets to keep us safe. Lives were saved this holiday weekend because of your hard work and dedication to the people you serve."
The campaign was partially funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.
State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, and targeted reckless and aggressive driving, speeding and distracted drivers.
