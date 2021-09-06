ALBANY — More than 46,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across New York state Sunday and 26 more people died from the virus.
Gov. Kathy Hochul continued to urge New Yorkers to get vaccinated.
"We know what COVID is capable of because we've seen the worst of it here in New York, and we don't want to have to relive that experience," Hochul said in a news release.
"We also know what works to fight back the virus - getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and practicing basic safety protocols. It's that simple, and I urge everyone who still needs to get their shot to do so as soon as possible because it can save your life."
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
Test Results Reported - 100,288
Total Positive - 3,660
Percent Positive - 3.65%
7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.28%
Patient Hospitalization - 2,334 (+53)
Patients Newly Admitted - 275
Patients in ICU - 519 (+3)
Patients in ICU with Intubation - 263 (+4)
Total Discharges - 194,475 (+222)
New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS - 26
Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS - 43,750
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC - 55,654
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
Total vaccine doses administered - 24,010,204
Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours - 46,212
Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days - 390,653
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose - 78.0%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series - 70.6%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) - 80.5%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) - 72.3%
Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 65.9%
Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 59.3%
Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) - 68.0%
Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) - 60.7%
