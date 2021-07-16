Gospel Choir records spot for Donate Life Registry

PLATTSBURGH – The Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir had a week to regroup after its Gospel Brunch at Burlington's Juneteenth for a private performance in memory of someone very close to the members' hearts: Dalton Rashad Criss.
Dalton, 18, died August 20, 2019 after a tragic car accident.
He was a recent graduate of Peru Central School, a talented athlete and musician, who was about to begin his freshman year at the college.
The New York State Donate Life Registry reached out to his parents, Dr. Dexter and Barbara Criss, to film selections by the choir and interviews for the registry's annual celebration for donor families, once again virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was intense,” Dexter, the choir's artistic director and professor of chemistry at the college, said.
“It was a very long day for the choir. For the choir, it started off at 11 a.m. that Saturday morning, and we practiced recording the audio tracks.”
The choir performed “All We Ask” by Donnie McClurkin and “The Sound of Victory” by Vincent Bohanan.
“The significance of those two songs: for Dalton's Honor Walk, we did 'All We Ask,'” Dexter said.
“The procession to Dalton's grave site was a quarter of a mile away. We walked Dalton's casket there followed by 200-300 people. We did the 'Sound of Victory.' It's an upbeat song.”
Danielle wrote a prayer, which was filmed also for the video that will drop July 18 on social media.
“This is not just about Dalton,” Dexter said.
“It recognizes all the donor families.”
In 2020, the annual event was marked by a virtual PowerPoint presentation on social media.
“This year, they wanted to make it a little more celebratory,” Dexter said.
Once the Albany-based production company, Akullian Creative, learned about Dalton's connection to the choir, they wanted the choir for his segment as well as initiatives beyond organ donation.
“It was gratifying that, once again, we had an opportunity to remember Dalton, and not just his life but the gift that he decided he wanted to give,” Dexter said.
For more information, go to: www.donatelifenys.org
