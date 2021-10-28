PLATTSBURGH — Local and state Republicans gathered in front of the Clinton County Government Center Wednesday morning to rail against the propositions on the back of this year’s election ballots.
“We have what is tantamount to a national election on the back of that ballot because Democrats in Albany that are parts of supermajorities led by liberal, downstate Democrats have put questions on the ballot that would alter our New York State Constitution,” State Republican Committee Chair Nick Langworthy said.
PROPOSITIONS 1, 3, 4
Of the five propositions appearing on the back of the ballot, the Republicans primarily voiced their opposition to 1, 3 and 4.
Proposition 1 would revise the state’s legislative and congressional redistricting process beginning Jan. 1, even as the first state Independent Redistricting Commission, operating under a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2014, works to redraw the lines.
Proposition 3 would eliminate the state’s constitutional requirement that citizens register to vote at least 10 days before an election, paving the way for legislation allowing same-day voter registration, while proposition 4 would authorize no-excuse absentee ballot voting.
According to the National Council of State Legislatures website, 21 states and the District of Columbia offer same-day voter registration, with most of those allowing it on Election Day. Twenty-nine states and D.C. have authorized no-excuse absentee voting, and an additional five conduct elections entirely by mail.
POWER GRAB
Langworthy framed the amendments as, in his view, “an assault on our election integrity,” and urged all New Yorkers regardless of party affiliation to “just say no.”
He said Democrats don't believe people will come out to vote in an off-year election, and equated the measures to legalizing rigged elections.
Langworthy argued that proposition 1 would take the independence away from the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission by shutting down the group’s work, gutting it and handing power back to the legislature’s Democratic supermajorities, allowing them to gerrymander districts.
“This is the worst power grab, probably in the history of Albany,” he said.
EASIER TO VOTE, HARDER TO CHEAT
Langworthy said the state does have honest and fair elections currently, pointing to bipartisan boards of election, and that the GOP wants to keep it that way.
He posited that same-day voter registration is a “red carpet for voter fraud,” and could potentially allow non-residents to vote in an election, particularly as the state has no voter identification requirements at the polls.
Langworthy contended that, compared with other states who greatly expanded mail-in voting due to COVID last year, casting doubts on the election, New York had the saving grace of an application process.
Approving proposition 4 could send that process "flying out the window," he said, and result in ballot harvesting and infringements on voter privacy.
“We want to make it easier for people to vote, but harder for people to cheat and we deserve honest and fair elections," Langworthy added.
Asked if there were any particular changes he supported in the vein of making it easier to vote in the state, Langworthy said early voting already accomplishes that task and is under-utilized.
Proponents of the two amendments have pointed to how they could eliminate barriers to voter participation and expand voting rights.
GOP REPS AGREE
State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) concurred with Langworthy.
He said it is already easy to register to vote and obtain an ID, and contended that, with 10 days of early voting, there was no longer a legitimate reason to have no-excuse absentee ballot voting.
“These are in front of us now because the party in charge has found a way to game the system to ensure that they can throw a national election and these House races.
"They want to, first, carve up the state to benefit their candidates and then, second, go in and target some of these House races to make sure that New York is in a position to swing the balance of power in Washington, D.C.”
State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) described the propositions as a symptom of one-party control in the state.
“These propositions will do nothing but create chaos and opportunities for challenges for candidates throughout the state.”
Also in attendance were Clinton County Clerk John Zurlo Sr., Area 2 County Legislator Francis Peryea, Area 5 County Legislator Richard Potiker, Area 1 County Legislator Calvin Castine, Town of Schuyler Falls Supervisor Kevin Randall, Clinton County Republican Committee Chair Clark Currier, Town of Plattsburgh GOP chair Tom Metz, Assembly candidate Stephen Chilton and Mooers Town Council candidate Jerika Manning.
JONES WEIGHS IN
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) told the Press-Republican later in the day that he does not support proposition 1 as the public already made its decision on the redistricting process in the 2014 referendum.
But, unlike the Republicans, he supports propositions 3 and 4.
“We should make voting as accessible and easy for people as possible,” Jones said.
He pointed to how Stec’s predecessor, retired State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) supported no-excuse absentee voting. She voted in favor of the bill in 2019.
However, the state needs to provide additional resources to county boards of elections as they take on the additional responsibilities associated with the propositions, Jones added.
“It’s work for the county boards of elections so I do believe that we need to do that as a state and I have fought for that in the past.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.