PLATTSBURGH — As petition-gathering begins today, Clinton County's Democratic and Republican committees have endorsed candidates for most county-level positions up for election this November, though some slots remain open:
• Clinton County district attorney: The Democrats have endorsed incumbent Andrew Wylie. The Republicans continue to seek a candidate.
• Clinton County treasurer: The Democrats have endorsed incumbent Kimberly Davis. The Republicans continue to seek a candidate.
• Area 2 legislator (towns of Altona, Ellenburg, Clinton and Dannemora (excluding village), and part of Mooers): The Republicans have endorsed incumbent Francis Peryea. The Democrats continue to seek a candidate.
• Area 4 legislator (most of the Town of Plattsburgh and part of Beekmantown): The Democrats and the Republicans have endorsed David Bezio and James Monty, respectively. Incumbent Simon Conroy, a Democrat, has also indicated his intention to run.
• Area 6 legislator (towns of Saranac and Black Brook, parts of Dannemora and the Town of Plattsburgh): The Republicans and the Democrats have endorsed Aaron Fung and incumbent Patty Waldron, respectively.
• Area 8 legislator (parts of the City and Town of Plattsburgh): The Democrats have endorsed incumbent Wendell Hughes. The Republicans continue to seek a candidate.
• Area 10 legislator (part of the City of Plattsburgh): The Republicans and the Democrats have endorsed Thomas Clark and incumbent Robert “Bobby” Hall, respectively.
Republicans interested in one of the open positions can contact County GOP Committee Chair Clark Currier at clarkcurrier59@yahoo.com. Democrats can contact County Democratic Committee Vice-Chair Brandi Lloyd at brandiblloyd@gmail.com.
Legislature candidates must reside in the area they are seeking to represent.
Designating petitions for primaries must be filed between March 22 and March 25, according to the state Board of Elections 2021 Political Calendar.
