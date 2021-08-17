PLATTSBURGH — North Country and Capital District GOP county committee chairs are calling on the Assembly Judiciary Committee to continue its impeachment process against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
REPORT NOT ENOUGH
On Friday, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) announced that the Assembly would suspend its impeachment investigation when the governor's resignation goes into effect Aug. 25, in part due to the belief that the state's constitution does not allow the legislature to impeach and remove someone who is no longer in office.
He said he had asked Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) to turn over all the evidence the committee had gathered to relevant authorities.
Following backlash, Heastie said Monday that the committee would continue reviewing evidence and issue a final report on its investigation into Cuomo.
Clinton County GOP Committee Chair Clark Currier told the Press-Republican he and his fellow chairs are saying that's not enough.
In the joint statement, the 18 chairs said the governor's resignation address last week — which came about following state Attorney General Letitia James' report validating 11 women's claims of sexual harassment against Cuomo — could be interpreted as suggesting he remains unwilling to view his behavior as impeachable.
"Indeed, he seems to continue to hold the self-comforting, narcissistic notion that he has either done nothing bad enough to deserve impeachment, or that what he has done could simply be excused by saying, 'I’m sorry,'" they wrote.
NOT OVER
The group said contrition was not enough, given all his accusers went through as well as other ongoing investigations into the governor's "authoritarian rule-bending."
They pointed to ongoing probes into the Cuomo administration's alleged undercounting of nursing home COVID deaths and whether he used state resources for his pandemic leadership book.
"Even after his largely self-effacing resignation speech, it behooves all New York State county Republican organizations and their chairpersons to continue decrying Cuomo’s so-called 'management style' and make the point to voters that it is not acceptable for a leader!" the chairs wrote.
They posited that precedent had been set.
"Just because you are out of office does not mean the impeachment process is halted! Action needs to be taken and not dropped! This is NOT over!"
BETTER SERVED
Currier pointed to how Cuomo "grabbed a bullhorn and said that all women must be heard," when Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified about a sexual assault allegation against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing.
"Now Cuomo has a lot of women (accusing him) and his whole administration or the higher ups, which a lot of them are female, went to work trying to discredit the victims. Everything Cuomo did was terrible on this.
"We just think justice would be better served if the Assembly did its job."
Currier believes Cuomo — who he refers to as "Prince Andrew" — has a complex about himself and does not see his actions as illegal. Impeachment would at least put a cloud over the governor, he said.
"Andy Cuomo does exactly what Andy Cuomo wants to do. I’ve just got no respect for the guy," he said.
AMENDMENT PROPOSED
State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) also said the Assembly Majority shouldn't be so quick to drop impeachment.
“At the very least full public disclosure of the impeachment investigation findings is needed, but an impeachment is what most people I hear from want to see happen," he said in a statement.
Reports came out Tuesday that Cuomo had filed his application for service retirement, with an effective date of Sept. 1, which will allow him to benefit from up to a $50,000 annual pension benefit for the rest of his life.
Stec has cosponsored a bill that, if enacted as a constitutional amendment, would prohibit public officials from receiving a state pension if convicted on an impeachment charge. It would apply retroactively so, if the Assembly were to move forward with impeachment, it would still impact Cuomo.
“I was a very strong proponent of the pension forfeiture constitutional amendment that voters overwhelmingly supported in 2017,” Stec said.
“That one, specific to a felony being committed, was silent on impeachment. I have no doubt that, given the chance to broaden the scope to include impeached officials, public support would again be tremendous.”
In order to be adopted, amendments to the state's constitution must be passed by both houses of two consecutive legislatures, then be placed on the ballot and approved by a majority of voters.
