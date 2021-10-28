PLATTSBURGH — Opponents of proposition 2 on this year's ballot, which would add the right to clean air, clean water and a healthful environment to the state's bill of rights, take issue with the vagueness of the amendment's language.
But one local official believes the impacts of that can be worked out.
VAGUE LANGUAGE
During a press conference held outside the Clinton County Government Center Wednesday afternoon, State Republican Committee Chair Nick Langworthy acknowledged that it's great to say, "Everyone has a guaranteed right to clean air and clean water," but argued that the ambiguous language could lead to a potential assault on agriculture and any industry.
Pointing to how New York is already a highly-regulated state, Langworthy argued there was no reason that a more specific solution to a specific problem couldn't be proposed by the legislature.
"To memorialize language giving a guarantee to clean water and clean air just opens up a Pandora’s box for trial lawyers to just create lawsuit after lawsuit against all of our industries, drive jobs out of this state and, really, achieve what that we aren’t already achieving through a very aggressive (Department of Environmental Conservation), in a very aggressive state government on environmental policy."
State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) pointed to his status as ranking member of the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee, and how he is both an Adirondack 46er and the son of a retired forest ranger before echoing those concerns.
He contrasted proposition 2's language with how specific and tight the language was on previous Adirondacks-related constitutional amendments to ensure inadvertent problems were not created.
"I’m not an attorney, but you know what, there are attorneys that will litigate what is clean, what is healthful," Stec said.
"It will add to the litigation and it will tie up good projects in litigation. It’ll be bad for all of our industries, it’ll be bad for manufacturing, it’ll certainly be bad for agriculture, again, because it’s just way too loose, and again, I think, intentionally so."
JONES SUPPORTS
On Wednesday afternoon, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) presented a check to the Beekmantown Town Council to support clean water infrastructure.
He said after the event that he voted for proposition 2 as it made its way through the legislature.
"You just heard me say it, we have the right to clean water and clean air, so I believe in that. I think the legislation should be tightened up a little bit so it doesn’t go after everyone for frivolous lawsuits.
"Certainly, you know, we can work on that."
State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) was at the government center press conference, but did not offer comment on proposition 2. The Watertown Daily Times reported earlier this year that he voted in favor of the measure.
ADVOCACY GROUPS
State advocacy organizations were similarly split on the proposition.
New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher stated that a clean environment should be a priority for every New Yorker, but echoed Langworthy and Stec's points, pointing in particular to potential implications for farmers.
"Voting yes will give the courts greater control to decide what is a 'healthful environment,' and in turn, diminish the public’s voice and the traditional legislative and regulatory processes that set public policy."
Adirondack Council Executive Director William C. Janeway said clean water, clean air and a healthful environment are basic human needs that should be guaranteed by the government.
"But even in the Adirondacks, where the constitution already protects public lands and waters as 'forever wild,' there is no guarantee that public health and public welfare are top priorities for state government.
"The Adirondack Council supports amending the (state) constitution to guarantee those rights to all New Yorkers.”
