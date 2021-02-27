PLATTSBURGH — The past year has been a tumultuous period for businesses nationwide as well as locally, but fortunately many have not only been able to weather the coronavirus storm, but have actually thrived in some areas.
The pandemic deeply wounded many businesses, and left a dark mark on the economy with thousands of people losing their jobs, and some businesses having to close their doors.
But many believe it could have been much worse.
The pandemic forced businesses to come up with new and innovative ways to serve customers and meet demands, a practice that always makes for better business.
No doubt, we will see many of these innovations remains in the local business landscape as we emerge from the pandemic.
This edition of Economic Outlook 2021 (formerly known as the Progress edition) will feature some highlights of the local business year, and provide a glimpse of the coming year and its promises.
With strong business leadership shown on many fronts during the pandemic, the North Country Chamber of Commerce (one of the strongest chambers in the state), and others supporting the local economy, the future of business in the North Country looks promising and we are proud to celebrate it.
