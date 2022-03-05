Glens Falls Nat. Bank asst. manager named 2022 Trailblazer

PLATTSBURGH — Caitlin King, the chamber’s 2022 Trailblazer awardee, has a mug on her desk that reads, “whatever you are, be a good one.”
That quote, along with maintaining a positive mindset, has helped guide King through her 11-year banking career that began in Charleston, South Carolina, where she worked as a representative for 3 years, and then as a branch manager for six years.
King then moved to Plattsburgh’s Glens Falls National Bank in 2021, where she is now their Commercial Relationships Manager and is responsible for managing large commercial relationships with the bank and primarily focusing on assisting them with their lending needs.
She said she was shocked to find out she was in consideration for the chamber’s annual Trailblazer Award.
“When I found out, I was completely blown away,” King told the Press-Republican.
“With COVID and everything, I’ve only been active in the business community for about a year, and so, for me to come into a new business community, have to rebuild my reputation, my network, and then be recognized for this Trailblazer Award, is incredible.”
“It’s really an honor to know that the community and the chamber that I so admire feels the same way about me,” she continued.
The 34-year-old SUNY Plattsburgh alumna said she credits her degree in psychology with preparing her to have a successful banking career, as well as effectively working with a variety of people.
“Psychology transcends all careers,” King said.
“Because my official title is Commercial Relationship Manager, you have to know how to deal with people and manage relationships. If there's a business, and they're trying to expand what they've spent their entire life trying to expand, then they need to be able to have a friend help them with that.”
Despite all of the success she has seen in her career so far, King said banking was never something she knew she wanted to do until she got into it.
An encounter at a bank in Charleston made her decide to leap into the unknown world of banking.
“I was at a local bank down there setting up our accounts and talking to my husband about what I liked about the bank — the features, that sort of thing, and the person across the desk said, ‘you know more about this stuff than we do, you should come work for us,’ King said, “and so, I did.”
As well as being a successful businesswoman, King is also a mother to a six-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son.
She said as her children get older she doesn’t want them to say no to any opportunities simply because they are afraid of them.
“When I took on my very first branch to manage, I had just given birth to my first child. So, I was a brand new mom, taking on a brand new branch, and I wouldn't say it was easy, but it shows you that you can do it,” King said.
“They say the only constant in life is change, so don't be afraid to take those steps and take those leaps, because that's what life is all about.”
