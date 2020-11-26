About 10 years ago, my wife and I saw a V-Mail from World War II in a used item/antique shop in Saratoga Springs. The shop owner felt there was no use for it and told us to just take it.
Recently, I re-discovered it and thought I would attempt some investigation as to who the author, John “Jack” H. Cameron might have been as well as what was V-Mail.
The letter to John’s mother (verbatim) said:
To: Mrs. John J. Troy, 243 Congress Street, Troy, NY
From: SGT John H. Cameron, (Serial # removed), 3263.M.TRK. CO. AVN, Apo. 528, Postmaster, NY. Nov. 27, 1944.
”Hello, Mother. How are you feeling after your big dinner on Thanksgiving. Are you OK? How is Jackie Dwyer? Is he all-right now? Is he crippled in any way? What did he get 3 snipers bullets or just the one? He is a pretty lucky boy to pull through a wound like he had. I hope that he has taken that job in Washington. If he don’t he will probably find himself overseas again, and that is no good after all he has gone through. I hope at least that he doesn’t leave for overseas again. But then, he is an Infantry man and they are short good men, especially ones with lots of experience. Did he have any rating when he got home or is he still looking his time away?
Where is Eddie Mcguire? Is he still in the states? He has been home a long time, and he is lucky to be able to stay there as long as he did.
I had 2 letters and a package from Eleanor and a package from her mother today. They were swell.
Where is the Old Comet Hotel? I heard that Cahill was going to marry a WAVE. He must have it bad.
Well, Toots, I will have to close now.
Give my love to all. Jack.
THANKSGIVING IN VIETNAM
Reflecting back at my letters to my mother while stationed in Vietnam, there are some similarities. We weren’t to write about anything that the enemy could use. Being in the signal corps, I was well aware of the information being sent over the radio was for the most part encrypted, though I doubt hand-written letters would come into the hands of the Vietcong. In addition, because I did not want my widowed mother to fret as to what danger I might be exposed, my prose was considerably mundane.
From ‘Nam, letters generally took a week to make it to New York City and the same time to receive a letter from there. We numbered the letters to keep track and assuage the concerns of my mother as to no letters were lost in transit. None were, though a couple arrived chronologically reversed.
I located the letters I sent; all 40 with notations on the envelopes as to the number and when each was received. My mother kept a list of when she received each letter.
What follows are excerpts with notations from the letter numbered 7 and dated November 29, 1966:
“Dear Mom and Jeannie (my sister), Just a short letter to let you know I’m back at Dragon Mountain Base Camp near Pleiku. (Returning from a convoy along infamous Highway 19) While I was at Qui Nhon tropical storm Nancy struck and we had heavy rains for two days. (The nearby pond near our tents where the villagers relieved themselves overflowed. On the return trip we passed several trucks that were apparently hit by mortars)…
“I received the cookies you sent. I had 17 letters waiting (several from my girlfriend who sent a ‘Dear John’ two months later)….
Right now I am on the garbage burning detail. (More specifically, pulling the half barrels from under the latrines, mixing fuel oil in them and burning the contents while occasionally stirring). Last time I was on it, we nearly burned down the latrine. Believe it or not it is a coveted position as all we do is sit around the ‘campfire’…. I guess that is all the news for now so I will close. Love, Alvin”
V-Mail
As for V-mail, it’s shortened from Victory Mail. Basically it was the primary method used by the US during WWII as a secure way to correspond with soldiers stationed abroad as it reduced the cost of transferring an original letter through the military postal system. A V-mail letter would be censored, copied to film, and printed back upon arrival on photo paper of 4 ¼ by 5 ¼ inches. It also saved on shipping as some 150,000 letters could be transferred in one mail bag, with the weight reduced from 2,500 pounds to less than 50.
Notes: I could not locate the family of Sgt. Cameron. The address appeared to be an abandoned building in Troy when using Google Maps. His unit was apparently in Rome after coming from North Africa. The government website for finding GIs is currently not running.
As for my Thanksgiving, I was in Qui Nhon waiting for ships to unload and the roads, which were mostly clay, to dry after Tropical Storm Nancy.
Most likely I had C-Rations (MCI) which we heated on the truck manifolds for my Thanksgiving dinner.
