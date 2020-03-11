ESSEX COUNTY — Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) issued a state of emergency for the county Tuesday in response to the world-wide COVID-19 outbreak.
In a press release, Gillilland said the county "wants to be proactive and fully prepared to deal with a possible public health emergency should it appear in Essex County."
He clarified that there were currently no cases in Essex County and that the state of emergency was being issued as a preemptive measure.
"The state of emergency has been drafted with qualifying language which directs appropriate action in response to any future outbreak in Essex County and further directs that compliance with county rules, regulations and procurement policies be temporarily suspended if necessary," the release said.
Additionally, it requires authorization by Gillilland, the county manager, the county purchasing agent or the Essex County Health Department director in most instances.
"Its primary directive is to direct necessary agencies and departments to take appropriate action to contain, prepare for, respond to and to protect the health, welfare and safety of Essex County residents should this be required," the release said.
"Although a state of emergency has been called, action will only occur should conditions require it."
Gillilland and county officials have been closely monitoring the situation, maintaining daily contact with state and local departments to formulate a comprehensive plan of action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.