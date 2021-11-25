MALONE – Members of the Adirondack Quilters Guild gathered this week for the first time since the pandemic’s 2020 surge, and awarded the proceeds from their 2020 Quilt Show and Raffle to the Reddy Cancer Treatment Center in Malone.
The funds will be used to support the care of patients with a wide variety of needs and diagnoses.
“Everyone has been impacted by a cancer diagnosis in some way – whether they are a patient themselves, or are supporting a friend or loved one,” Deborah Bigness, the Guild’s president, said.
“Anything we can do to help those facing this terrible disease, that’s what we want to do.”
The group raises funds through ticket sales to its Biennial Quilt Show and Raffle, and determines which organization will receive the proceeds based on need and scope of services.
In 2020, the group designated the University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center as the recipient of its annual award, but had been unable to meet and formalize the decision due to pandemic-related restrictions.
Myrna Sanchez, MD, of the RCC was on-hand to accept the guild’s gift, and thanked the group for their many efforts supporting patients and residents at Alice Hyde, and throughout our community.
“From special pillows designed to provide comfort to cancer patients while in the care, to lap quilts for residents at The Alice Center, and quilts of valor for Honor Flight honorees, the members of the Quilters Guild go above and beyond in their support of our community,” she said.
“We are honored receive this donation. Thank you for all that you do for our community.”
