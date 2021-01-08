Gibbs selected as mayor pro tem

PLATTSBURGH — A unanimous Thursday night decision named Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs mayor pro tem for the Plattsburgh City Common Council.
Reflecting on the evening's vote, Gibbs (D-Ward 3) said she was both honored and encouraged to receive her colleagues' undivided support.
"That means a lot to me," she told the Press-Republican Friday. "That, to me, is a very powerful symbol of solidarity."
PRO TEM
The mayor pro tem position was formerly held by City Councilor Michael Kelly (D-Ward 2).
Abbreviated from the Latin phrase "pro tempure," meaning, "for the time being," the Plattsburgh City Charter defines the role as stepping in when the city's mayor is absent or unable to perform their duties.
Outside of its literal meaning, Gibbs saw the role as a leadership opportunity.
"I'm very excited about that," she said.
LEARN MORE AND MORE
Gibbs started her three-year term in 2019.
Since, she has become an advocate for the city's public safety departments, serving as that committee's chair, and has been a vocal supporter of city projects, like those attached to the city's state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative and the Saranac River Trail.
Throughout the last year, working with those public safety departments during the continued COVID-19 pandemic and navigating a challenging budget season, Gibbs said she was "absolutely" ready to take on this new role.
"I've learned so many things," she said. "2020 was a year that was a crash course in all kinds of things that I didn't know — and I'm continuing to learn.
"You continue to learn more and more every year that you stay on the council."
RE-ELECTION POSSIBLE
Asked if she planned to run for re-election this fall, the Ward 3 councilor said she hadn't decided.
Acknowledging that 2020 was filled with widespread hardship, Gibbs referenced various council-level challenges she faced throughout the year, some of which had continued into the New Year.
"There were many moments last year when I felt I wasn't sure if I could do another term," she admitted. "But getting through the second year, and now into my third year, and working with the Public Safety Committee — there is still so much more left to do.
"I want to stay on and continue to do the work, serve the people in my ward and the city," she continued.
"I'm considering it," she ultimately said of the fall 2021 election. "I feel like I still have stuff to do."
'DO A GOOD JOB'
While she didn't have any concerns in holding the position, Gibbs said there were some nerves in hoping to do the role justice.
"I just want to make sure that I do a good job," she said, "and fulfill my responsibilities."
