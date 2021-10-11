PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City's 2022 Mayor's Budget needs further dissection before a final opinion can be formed, Mayor Pro Tem Elizabeth Gibbs says.
The Ward 3 councilor and her peers had their first looks at Christopher Rosenquest's city budget proposal last Thursday when the mayor presented it on the floor of the Common Council's regular session.
"There's far too much in there for me to give a comment on the budget as a whole at this time," she said Friday, hours after receiving the $59.05 million proposal.
"There is a lot to consider and examine."
BUDGET HIGHLIGHTS
The mayor's near $60 million proposal includes a 0% change to the tax rate.
The current year's spending plan had knocked the tax rate back 2.4% to $11.37 per $1,000 of assessed value, where Mayor Rosenquest hopes it will stay for another year.
The 2022 proposal suggests a 2.42% increase to the tax levy, which went nearly $170,000 in the opposite direction in 2021 compared to 2020. The tentative increase would take the citywide levy from $11.36 million up to $11.64 million.
Next year's expenses and revenues are budgeted for 1.9% and 6.17% increases, respectively.
Getting the city there were higher-than-anticipated sales tax revenues, increased assessments, adjusted departmental fees and increased departmental efficiencies, the mayor said.
BUDGET PROCESS
Gibbs' early dive into the budget called some things into question, starting with process.
Rosenquest, in his first year as mayor, had a different budgeting style compared to his predecessors.
Individual councilors were first assigned to specific city departments. Those designated councilors were then invited to closed meetings with the mayor, chamberlain and the assigned department head in the weeks leading up to the budget reveal to discuss the department's hoped budget.
"The whole goal of including council and department heads was to include some of their concerns that might come up after the budget is released so that those concerns and considerations can be added to the mayor’s budget before that is released," Rosenquest had told the Press-Republican.
Three subsequent budget sessions were then held publicly in the Council Chambers of City Hall to detail those budgets to the full council and the public alike.
UNNECCESSARY REDUNDANCY
Gibbs, who sits on the committee that oversees the police, fire and building inspector departments, took issue with those committee-councilor pairings. Despite overseeing the operations of Public Safety departments year-round, she personally was not invited to sit in on all three of those closed meetings.
"It would have been better for us to craft budgets within our committees," she said. "The councilors who are liaisons for the departments they oversee should have worked directly with those department heads to craft these budgets. The liaisons are the experts of those departments.
"Now our jobs will be to examine departmental budgets and work with department heads should there need to be any changes. So now the process becomes redundant and this redundancy could have been avoided altogether."
UPPED PAYROLL
Rosenquest notes an increased investment in city workforce in the 2022 budget proposal, saying it would maintain and support an active workforce through competitive pay, succession planning and provides other promotional opportunities.
He previously told the Press-Republican that laborers, to help fix and maintain the city's existing amenities, as well as a project manager, to ease the cost of consultants as the city takes on future projects, were some top considerations.
Gibbs thought such increases to payroll required closer examination.
"Though we may be able to balance the budget in 2022, because of increases in property taxes, understanding long-term costs, such as OPEB (other post-employment benefits) benefits, will need further investigation to determine long-term goals for the city."
DEPLETING FUND BALANCE
The councilor has concerns with the city's "rapidly" depleting fund balance, an issue she aired on the floor last week.
"One such example is the $486,000 draw from the fund balance to cover fire department expenses that was approved at last night's meeting," she told the Press-Republican Friday, referring to a resolution approved the night before.
She and two other councilors, Mike Kelly (D-Ward 1) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6), voted against that budget transfer, forcing Mayor Rosenquest to break a tie which he did, ultimately clearing the funds.
A later resolution to OK the evaluation of Green Street, a short alley-way street connecting Bridge Street to the Water Resource Recovery Facility, was denied.
"I'm not inclined to vote for this," Gibbs had said on the floor, noting the funds just approved for the fire department, as well as $700,000 of unappropriated fund balance spent throughout the year. "I don't see how we can continue to spend unappropriated fund balance on anything here to the end of the year."
Though Rosenquest noted the Green Street monies were budgeted for in a capital project, Gibbs replied, "but we're going to pay for it eventually."
Gibbs, Kelly, Moore and Councilor Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) voted the resolution down.
"I am not confident we will have the $4 million in fund balance at the end of this year," Gibbs later commented, referring to what the mayor budgeted in the 2022 proposal.
"Again, there needs to be further examination before final determinations of my concerns can be made."
HEARING DETAILS
A budget hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
Councilors can at that point either OK the budget or their own version by mid-January, otherwise the mayor's proposal takes effect.
