PLATTSBURGH — Christopher Rosenquest will be sworn into office early next week, starting his term as Plattsburgh City mayor.
"I think it helps people and the community to reset the tone," he said of the inauguration. "To turn the page and get the new year started."
A VIRTUAL AFFAIR
The virtual ceremony will be held Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 a.m.
It will be hosted via Facebook live and cross posted to Rosenqest's other social media platforms.
In-person access was limited to family, as well as newly appointed Plattsburgh City Court Judge Timothy Blatchley.
'KEEPING PEOPLE SAFE'
Rosenquest said he had wrestled with when and how to hold the ceremony before landing on a virtual event.
"At the end of the day, the important thing is that there is a swearing in and that the inauguration happens," he said. "But more importantly, this was to keep people safe.
"Keeping it small, keeping it virtual so that we could include a lot of people without putting other people in danger was important."
'VERY EXCITED'
After campaigning throughout 2020, a virtual event hadn't been a huge shocker.
Rosenquest said he had established a virtual line of communication with the community and planned to keep that going.
He hoped residents would join the inauguration ceremony Monday morning, "and engage in the celebration."
"I'm very excited," he said of starting the mayor's job.
FIRST DAY ON JOB
Rosenquest, who co-owns Chapter One: Coffee and Tea located at City Well on City Hall Place, said he'd go into City Hall this weekend to size his new office out.
"To see what's needed," he said, before laughing and adding, "and to bring in all of my coffee-making equipment."
On Monday, the new mayor said he'd relaunch the weekly radio series, "Mondays with the Mayor," at the Route 9 WIRY radio station and said he planned to return to City Hall for a full department head staff meeting.
"That's really important for me, and I believe for our staff, as well, to start to establish those lines of communication and trust and transparency," he said. "So that people know that I'm available.
"A lot of that first day and that first week is really addressing a lot of those concerns that we've seen unaddressed over the past four years and just hitting the ground running."
CITY STAFF SUPPORT
Since winning the election this fall, Rosenquest said things had come up, allowing him to, "chime in and provide some guidance, some support where appropriate."
Though more unofficial, he said he had been in touch with corporation counsel, the City Common Council and city department heads.
"The amount of support that I've received from the city department heads and city staff has just been absolutely amazing," he said Thursday.
"Anything that I have run into that I don't know about or anything that I have run into that I have a concern about have been quickly addressed and answered by the department heads that I have had contact with."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
