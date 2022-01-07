PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices saw an increase this week for the first time in months as the new year unfolds, according to GasBuddy data that’s tracked from over 150,000 gas stations in the country.
The national average rose to $3.27 per gallon, up 1.5 cents from a week ago. Despite the slight increase, GasBuddy stated that the current national average is still 11.1 cents lower than this time last month.
“After a pretty long run of falling gas prices, we’ve seen things stabilize. Oil prices have started to rise as omicron hasn’t been as severe as initially feared, leading to optimism that perhaps oil demand will start to rise in the weeks ahead as cases will eventually plateau,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said.
“In addition, Great Lakes states were expected to see a price hike last week, but the hike hasn’t happened just yet, leading me to believe it will occur in short order this week and send the national average higher. For the rest of the nation, with oil near $76 per barrel, we will likely see gas price decreases replaced by minor price increases,” De Haan continued.
According to GasBuddy, the states currently with the highest average gas prices are California at $4.63 per gallon, Hawaii at $4.28 per gallon, and Washington at $3.86 per gallon. The states currently with the lowest average gas prices are Oklahoma at $2.84 per gallon, Texas at $2.88 per gallon, and Arkansas at $2.90 per gallon.
As of Friday afternoon, these are some regular gas prices around the North Country:
Chazy: Stewart’s Shop — $3.55
Lake Placid: Mobile on Main Street — $3.59
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $3.53
Peru: Stewart’s Shop — $3.57
Plattsburgh: Stewart’s Shop on South Catherine Street — $3.54
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $3.59
Schuyler Falls: Rock’s Grocery Store — $3.53
Rouses Point: Stewart’s Shop — $3.51
