PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices for the coming months have been unusually difficult for experts to predict.
While the nation’s average gas price has been slowly declining over the last month, these conditions might not last long, according to GasBuddy, a travel and navigation app that tracks gas prices from 11 million individual price reports from more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.
With Russia’s war on Ukraine still raging on, and oil prices continuing to increase, future gas prices are dependent upon any changes to these two factors.
“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia’s war on Ukraine. However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia. This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride.”
For the fourth straight week, the nation’s average gas price has decreased. As of April 18, the national average sits at $4.06 a gallon — down 3.8 cents from the week before, and down 21.1 cents from a month ago, but up $1.21 from a year ago, GasBuddy said.
The most common U.S. gas price GasBuddy found motorists encountered was $3.79 per gallon, down 20 cents from last week, followed by $3.89, $3.99, $3.69, and $3.59 rounding out the five most common prices.
The same GasBuddy data found that the states currently with the highest average gas prices are California at $5.69 per gallon, Hawaii at $5.18 per gallon, and Nevada at $5.07 per gallon. The states currently with the lowest average gas prices are Kansas at $3.67 per gallon, Arkansas at $3.68 per gallon, and Oklahoma at $3.68 per gallon.
Some local gas stations’ gas prices have actually seen an increase.
As of last Thursday afternoon, these are some regular gas prices around the North Country:
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $4.13
Peru: Liberty’s Garage — $4.15
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $4.17
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas & Go Car Wash — $4.19
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $4.19
Rouses Point: Stewart’s Shop — $4.19
Schuyler Falls: Rock’s Grocery Store — $4.25
Port Henry: Stewart’s Shop — $4.29
Email Carly Newton:
Twitter: CarlySNewton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.