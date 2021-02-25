Gas prices rise for seven weeks straight

PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices have steadily risen nationally for seven weeks straight. It’s the fastest pace since 2017’s Hurricane Harvey, according to GasBuddy, a travel and navigation app.
The price per gallon, on average, stands at $2.63 nationally. It’s a 32-cent increase since GasBuddy first started noticing the trend on Jan. 11 through 11 million individual price reports from 150,00 gas stations across the country.
The average price per gallon jumped about 10 cents last week alone due to the severe winter weather that affected Texas, according to GasBuddy.
“With last week’s extreme cold shutting down millions of barrels per day in refinery capacity, gas prices have seen their largest weekly climb in quite some time,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The jump in price was the result of a dozen or so refineries, primarily in Texas, that were forced to shut down as the frigid temperatures threatened to wreak havoc on their exposed equipment.”
De Haan projects that prices should start to drop down starting this week or next.
“So long as these refineries get back online in short order, we may see gas prices start to move back down in the next couple of weeks,” he said. “However, as we near spring weather, we’ll likely see another longer term rise in prices begin as refineries start to transition to summer gasoline, so motorists shouldn’t jump for joy just yet.”
Here is a sampling of gas prices throughout the North Country Wednesday afternoon:
Chazy: Stewart’s Shop — $2.83
Lake Placid: Mobil on Main Street — $2.79
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $2.79
Peru: Stewart’s Shop — $2.85
Plattsburgh: Stewart’s Shops — $2.85
Maplefields on Military Turnpike — $2.85
Sunoco on Route 3 — $2.63
Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $2.85
Schuyler Falls: Rock’s Grocery — $2.85
Rouses Point: Stewart’s Shop — $2.81
