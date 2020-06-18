PLATTSBURGH — After plummeting for months, gas prices around the nation and the North Country are crawling back up again.
FALLING AND FALLING
When the COVID-19 crisis hit the U.S. back in March, the country's average price per gallon began falling, eventually hitting well below $2.
Travel and navigation app GasBuddy had reported it as one of the nation's greatest historical collapses.
Both Mayor Colin Read of the City of Plattsburgh and Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman had said the cheap prices would save some taxpayer cash, but had noted other impacts of the fallen prices.
"Gasoline sales are a big component of sales tax revenue," City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said. "In Clinton County, it is one of the largest components.
"When gas prices are low, we see a significant drop in sales tax revenue, which makes up the second largest component of our annual General Fund revenue."
ON THE RISE
The travel app recently reported an upped national average price per gallon for the seventh straight week.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, said it was the easing of the novel coronavirus that had inspired Americans to get back on the road again, adding that the demand for gasoline had risen 2.4 percent last week.
"I expect the upward trend to continue across most of the country ahead of July 4, with prices perhaps rising another 10 to 20 cents by then.
"The one thing that could bring restraint to rising gas prices is if we see a significant second wave of COVID-19 cases, but for now, I'm optimistic that won't happen."
NEW YORK DATA
As of Monday, the country's average sat at $2.09 per gallon, up nearly 40 cents since the end of April.
New York's average has generally stayed above the national numbers, coming in at $2.19 per gallon this week.
While some states had seen gasoline prices surge nearly 50 cents since May, GasBuddy said the Empire State, like much of the northeast, was experiencing one of the lowest upticks nationwide.
"These states are seeing smaller increases compared to the top states because their prices originally dropped at a slower rate in March and April," Gasbuddy reports. "Therefore, the northeast will see prices continue to rise at a much slower rate."
New York's price per gallon went up $0.03 since May 1.
UPSTATE PRICES
Here's a sampling of gasoline prices throughout the North County on Tuesday afternoon:
Chazy: Stewart's Shop, $2.19.
Lake Placid: $2.29, Mobil on Main Street.
Malone: $2.17 at Stewart's on East Main Street.
Peru: $2.23 at Stewart's.
Plattsburgh: $2.19, Maplefield's on Military Turnpike; $2.19 Sunoco on Route 3 near Plaza Boulevard; $2.19 Stewart's on Cornelia Street; $2.19 Stewart's on Rugar Street; $2.19, Mountain Mart on Route 9 near Gateway Apartments.
Rouses Point: $2.19 at Stewart's.
Schuyler Falls: $2.15 at Rocks Grocery.
