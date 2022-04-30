PLATTSBURGH — The brief break in rising gas prices is over.
For the first time in a month, the nation's average gas price saw an increase, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
The national average gas price now sits at $4.11 — up 4.4 cents from a week ago, down 13.3 cents from a month ago and $1.24 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen. Primarily, this was due to oil prices that had jumped the prior week, pushing up the price that stations pay for fuel and thus causing them to raise prices,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said.
“The rise has been quite tame in most areas, while others have continued to gently decline. But, with the French election now behind us, there is risk that the EU could pursue harsher sanctions on Russia’s energy, which could cause oil prices to rise if it happens — something motorists should be on the watch for. In addition, U.S. oil inventories continue to decline, putting additional pressure on prices as the nation’s SPR continues to drain and Russia’s war on Ukraine remains ongoing.
“The global imbalance between supply and demand that led to these higher prices continues for the time being.”
The same GasBuddy data found that the states currently with the highest average gas prices are California at $5.67 per gallon, Hawaii at $5.19 per gallon and Nevada at $5.07 per gallon.
The states currently with the lowest average gas prices are Georgia at $3.70 per gallon, Arkansas at $3.73 per gallon and Oklahoma at $3.73 per gallon.
As of Friday afternoon, these are some regular gas prices around the North Country:
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $4.25
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas & Go Car Wash — $4.25
Lewis: Betty Beavers Truckstop — $4.26
Peru: Liberty’s Garage — $4.29
Schuyler Falls: Rock’s Grocery Store — $4.33
Keeseville: Maplefields — $4.35
Port Henry: Stewart’s Shop — $4.39
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $4.43
