PLATTSBURGH — Indoor entertainment centers here are welcoming families back for fun and games after state-mandated COVID protocols had them playing the waiting game for more than a year.
New York State authorized the industry to reopen Friday, March 26 for the first time since Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's March 2020 pause order.
Both Champy's Fun City, connected to Comfort Inn and Suites on Route 3, and Champlain Centre tenant Champlain's Kid Zone have since reopened with social distancing guidelines, mask mandates, temperature checks, hand sanitizing stations and other safety protocols in place.
"We are very happy," Hasham Ashraf, owner of indoor bouncy park and arcade Champlain's Kid Zone, said. "We were struggling for the whole year."
CAPACITY LIMITS
Among other mandates, state guidelines limited indoor amusement and family entertainment centers to 25 percent capacity.
Champy's Fun City Owner Terry Meron called the limit exceedingly strict when compared to that of other industries, like the 75 percent capacity limit at restaurants.
He noted his adjoining business Eclipse Fitness, which was cleared to reopen at 33 percent capacity alongside other health centers in August. Meron said the two industries, indoor entertainment and health centers, were operating under capacity limits that "you can't get past your break-even with."
"They are equipment-oriented in their makeup," he said. "They are tough businesses to have occupancy (limits), because they're primarily fixed expense businesses — it's just not possible to get to the break-even point.
"Now, am I happy that it's finally open? Yes. Hopefully as we all get vaccinated, or enough of us get vaccinated to reach herd immunity, then the occupancy maximums will continue to rise."
The percentage capped capacity at Ashraf's Kid Zone at 26, including himself and wife, Bushra Mazir. The owner said he was concerned about the limit, noting how, since reopening, patrons were "leaving when they weren't ready to."
MASKS AND TEMPS
The mall tenant, located on the Kohl's end of Champlain Centre, was enforcing social distancing guidelines, taking guests' temperatures, requiring hand sanitization and was disinfecting arcade machines directly after use, as well as its bouncy structures every two hours.
They also have a strict "no mask, no entry" rule. Since announcing this on Facebook, several parents had asked what age the rule applied to.
"Masks start from 3 (years) to 12," Ashraf said, noting kids ages 1 to 2 were not required to mask up. "Everybody has been good so far."
Champy's Fun City has an array of traditional arcade games, as well as a mini-bowling alley, laser tag, bumper cars, mini put, a laser maze and a three-story play structure.
The space was operating under similar guidelines as the Kid Zone, but Meron noted barriers dividing games without six feet of separation, multiple hand sanitizing stations and said guests were asked to wipe down equipment before and after use.
He added that, for sanitization reasons, balls had been removed from the play structure's ball pit and said the structure itself would be frequently sanitized and, in accordance with the state's guidelines, temperatures and contact tracing information were collected at the door.
MORE LABOR, LESS PATRONS
Champy's reopened with limited hours, including Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Meron said the times would be adjusted as needed.
Added safety protocols required Champy's to up its staffing levels, hiring, on top of regular staff members, at least one individual to check temps and several others to monitor the center's various attractions.
"That's what really deepens the break-even analysis," Meron said, noting that more staff meant the site's patron capacity limit would dip, as well. "I have no idea during that 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. time period whether two or 20 customers will come in."
STATE GUIDELINES
The state's indoor amusement and family entertainment centers guidance is posted on the New York Forward website.
It can be accessed here: https://tinyurl.com/6m73dpeh
