PLATTSBURGH — The City Common Council announced Wednesday evening that it would welcome back all of its furloughed employees come the end of July.
"I'm obviously extremely happy the city officials listened to not only the concerns of the union, but the advisement from their department heads on how these potential cuts would be so very detrimental to taxpayer services and the efficiency of these departments," Jason Keable, president of the City of Plattsburgh's largest union, said.
"They made a very favorable decision in the continued success of these very important services."
CITY WORKFORCE CUTS
In the spring, city councilors OK'd a resolution calling for the restructuring of more than 60 positions citywide as a cost-savings effort amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic. City of Plattsburgh officials were then projecting a multi-million-dollar budget deficit linked to the global health crisis.
The resolution was to impact a total of 62 positions, though, the city had said, about half were vacated via pandemic-related closures, like those at the city's Rec Complex.
The municipality has expressed no plans to refill those 30-plus positions, believing the Rec Complex would not be cleared for a post-COVID-19 reopening before the end of 2020. Per the city's 2021 Mayor's Budget, the rec department could see major cuts next year, as well.
Excluding those positions, the municipality restructured 30 union jobs and five management roles. All furloughed employees were to preserve pay and health benefits.
As previously reported by The Press-Republican, furloughs were expected to end Friday, July 31, either returning employees to work or then converting to layoffs.
REMAINING FURLOUGHS
Keable said his union, the American Federation of State County Municipal Employees Council 66 Local 788, had a total of 16 furloughs and five layoffs as a result of the job restructuring.
As of early this week, 9 furloughed workers and one of the layoffs had returned to work, leaving seven employees furloughed.
Those had included four employees of City Hall, some water/sewer jobs and the parking enforcement officer.
Keable recently advocated for all of his remaining members to go back to work, saying some city services had taken a turn for the worse with those employees still furloughed.
It was his hope that the council would not lay those members off.
TIME TO ACT
To turn the furloughs into layoffs, though, the council would have needed to take action at its meeting this week, Keable said.
"Yesterday was the last council meeting before the furlough agreement between AFSCME and the city was to expire," he told The Press-Republican Thursday evening.
"In other words, the council would have needed to make a decision in order to give notice before (employees) were all scheduled to return."
The City Common Council had met one day earlier this week, moving its weekly session from Thursday night to Wednesday night, however, no action was taken.
'NO ADDITIONAL LAYOFFS'
Towards the end of the Wednesday night meeting, City Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) announced that the furloughed employees would return to their jobs.
"Back in May, we furloughed a large number of employees," Kelly said. "The thought was that we could save some taxpayers dollars by doing so.
"The thought at that time was that some of these employers would be furloughed and then returned to work and others would be laid off, but I'm here to report today that all of the people in City Hall who were furloughed will be returning to work," he continued.
"There will be no additional layoffs at this point."
IT'S NOT OVER
Kelly went on to say that a report from State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli painted a "dire picture" for municipalities across the state, like the City of Plattsburgh.
"While we are very happy that we can bring these employees back today, that does not mean that we can make payroll for them by the end of the year," the city councilor said.
"I think the comptroller is sending us a message that the state aid incentives to municipalities will be lowered next year, or even this year, sales tax numbers will be way down, we think, and the border being closed affects all of this," he continued.
"We welcome these people back and hope that they will help with some of the backlogs of work and we'll look forward to their productivity, but let's all keep in mind that this isn't over.
"We must continuously watch the budget and see what kind of moves we have to make until the end of the year."
HOPING FOR BRIGHTER DAYS
Keable said talk of future layoffs was a concern for his union.
"But I think we've survived a very difficult time and feel we are on the upswing of recovery," he said. "Hopefully brighter days are ahead of us and we won't have to revisit this situation again."
City employees were expected to return to work Thursday, July 30. Furloughed Plattsburgh Public Library employees were expected to return Friday, July 31, when that city service is expected to reopen for business.
