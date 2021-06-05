PLATTSBURGH – Curbside at Harborside launches its summer season today not Harborside, but at the U.S. Oval Gazebo with the Trillium Ensemble.
Grab a lawn chair or a blanket to hear a fine program by clarinetist Janine Scherline, oboist Janice Kyle, and pianist Timothy Mount.
“When things shut down, of course, we didn't rehearse or anything,” he said.
“Then, I got the idea to have some outdoor concerts on my porch. I had an electronic keyboard I could use.
“We had the same people – Janine Scherline, Janice Kyle – as well as a singer, Amy Nelson.”
'BIGGER SCALE'
The quartet did four performances on his porch in New Russia.
“And, it turned out quite well,” Mount said.
“That was last summer. We thought we could join the Harborside concerts and do the same thing this summer, only on a bigger scale.”
Saturday's program is in three segments.
“One is me playing keyboards with Janice Kyle, oboe,” Mount said.
“We're playing a beautiful Baroque piece, Tomaso Albinoni's 'Oboe Concerto.'
“The second movement is haunting with the oboe just hangs on to one note, seemingly forever. It's just very, very beautiful.”
Mount and Kyle are also playing some very romantic pieces by Robert Schumann called “Romanzen.”
“It's funny because we played these 11 years ago when I first moved up to the North Country,” he said.
“That's one of the pieces we first played together.
Finally, Kyle performs a Spanish piece, “Nana,” by composer Enric Palomar.
“Kind of dark and brooding, but full of Spanish flavor,” Mount said.
SECOND SEGMENT
Scherline and Mount perform a pretty, short pieces by composer Paul Reade.
“We're opening the program with this,” he said.
“It's a very, pretty melody. It's called “A Victorian Kitchen Garden.' Then, we're are playing this piece, 'Clarinet Sonata,' by Amanda Harberg, a living composer, for clarinet and keyboard, which was inspired by the death of a very close friend. So, it's quite poignant, and there's even some anger in it because the death is an unfair kind of thing.”
FINAL SEGMENT
The ensemble comes together for “A Trio,” one of Aran Khatchaturian's finest chamber works.
“He's no longer living,” Mount said.
“He was an Armenian composer. There's a lot of Eastern European flavor to this piece. What's striking to me is that Eastern European flavor. It almost sounds like klezmer music in places."
Mount has started now to play indoor concerts.
“Some of the first, I believe, in the area,” he said.
“I had one last Saturday at Keene Arts in Keene. It's an art gallery. Trillium is going to repeat this concert that we're doing this Saturday at the art gallery inside on June 19 as well.
“Amy and I are doing another concert on June 26 at Keene Arts. That's also at 7 o'clock. It will also feature Patricia McCarty. She's a world-class violist. She was second chair viola with the Boston Symphony.”
IF YOU GO
WHO: Curbside at Harborside presents the Trillium Ensemble – Janine Scherline (clarinet), Janice Kyle (oboe) and Timothy Mount (piano).
WHEN: Today. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Concert 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: U.S. Oval Gazebo (near Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel).
ADMISSION: Only $10 per person, with admission proceeds going to the artists. SPONSOR: RE/MAX North Country.
