AuSable Forks — A nineteenth century Catholic Church stands tall and with a new, unorthodox purpose on Silver Lake Road.
Husband and wife duo Robert "Robbie" and Michelle Timmons purchased the former place of worship last year and, after extensive renovations, opened Black Brook General Store there about two weeks ago.
"Pretty much everything in it is new," Michelle told the Press-Republican. "It's just the 1876 shell of the building that's still here."
FILLS VOID
The owners consider the shop a "true general store," offering ready-to-serve foods, like morning breakfast sandwiches, pizza by the slice, daily soup offerings and classic upstate Michigans, while its hardware, grocery, gift and seasonal sections feature other goods neighbors might need to quickly get their hands on.
The store's full-service deli features Boar's Head meats and cheeses, its beer cave has a range of craft and domestic brews, and its seasonal section sells goods made by local artisans.
Black Brook once had a store just up the road, but Michelle said it closed years ago, forcing residents to drive upwards of 15 minutes for similar services.
"It's a resource that the community hasn't had in a long time," she said. "To have something right here has been really nice for people; we have locals who are here two to three times a day."
CHURCH TO STORE
The church's pews and some other features were removed with the sale, leaving the new owners with a fairly blank canvas in need of some major TLC.
"We realized the floor was not level with the pews out, so my husband (Robbie) had to level the floors," Michelle said, adding that the space had fresh paint, a new electric system, new water line and bathroom.
"Everything is new," she said. "It took us almost a full year."
But as customers step into the Black Brook General Store, they see remnants of the former Catholic Church, like its high ceilings and stained glass windows.
While she didn't know if they were the original 1876 windows, Michelle joked that she and Robbie might be the only people to have a beer cave with a stained glass window.
"But really they're beautiful," she said. "They definitely add to the character of the building that is for sure."
HEARING STORIES
Michelle said the store had been welcomed by the Black Brook community and said many locals have shared stories of the church, which sat primarily vacant for several years.
"People have come in saying that they were married here 60 years ago," she said. "One of our first customers was a woman in her 90s who had baptized her daughter here; she wanted to see it and had been waiting for it to open.
"We've heard lots of really fun stories about their time here growing up. It's nice that they can come back and that it's still a building that they have access to."
TOWN SUPPORT
Black Brook Supervisor Jon Douglass said the community as a whole was excited to learn of the family's business venture.
"The Black Brook General Store will fill a void that has been vacant for years since the Gauthier Store closed over three decades ago in the small hamlet of Black Brook," Douglass told the Press-Republican.
"I commend (them) for their strong perseverance to see their dream come to fruition; this was no doubt a very challenging time for them due to COVID-19," he continued. "The Town Board has from the start supported and assisted the Timmons family in any way needed. We truly appreciate their investment in our community and we will continue to support them throughout their journey." STORE DETAILS
Black Brook General Store sits at 781 Silver Lake Rd. in the hamlet of Black Brook and officially opened Friday, Feb. 19.
It's hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"It's been really nice to meet so many people and get to know them," Michelle said. "We're just excited to be able to offer a resource that the community hasn't had in a while."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
