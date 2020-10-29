PERU — Greg and Cheryl Deso have displayed a menagerie of fun and frightening Halloween decorations across their lawn on Telegraph Road for the past 30 years.
“At least 30 years ago, I found above her garage some of these plywood tombstones that were so cheesy. But I was like ‘These are so cool.’ So I stuck them in the lawn and that’s how it all started,” Greg said.
Today, there’s a haunted house's worth of animatronic ghouls and goblins, tombstones, witches, skeletons and 126 foam pumpkins carved by hand by Cheryl.
The gory scenes that decorate the lawn are moving and interactive.
“I do all the mechanics and animatronic work and Cheryl creates the costumes,” Greg said.
One scary scene depicts a haunted man with a scarred face puking acid into a vat. “The puker” comes alive with a water pump that projects a stream of green food coloring-dyed, frothy liquid from the depths of his throat. Another scene shows a man being sawed in half. The victim moves as well as the man doing the sawing. They’re both powered by 12-volt windshield wiper motors.
Over the years, the community has come to love the gags and scary displays found at the Deso residence. If they haven’t set up the props on time, they always hear about it.
“We start bringing the stuff out and people start beeping their horns and saying ‘Thank God you’re still doing this.’,” Greg said. “I’ve had people come up to the house and knock on the door and try to offer us money. They say ‘We just appreciate what you do. There’s no other place around that does stuff like you guys.’ They love it.”
Fridays and Saturdays are the usual times where the Desos turn on the animatronics and the frightening lawn comes alive for people to enjoy and be scared by.
“The majority of people who stop are adults who bring their kids to look and they all have a ball,” Greg said. “Most people stop in their cars, drive really slow and look at the stuff.”
It takes Greg and Cheryl two days to set up the Halloween decorations, and about four hours to take them down. They are put into the loft in their garage where they will stay until spooky season is once more upon us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.