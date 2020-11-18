PLATTSBURGH — One lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic? Career and technical education is essential, says Michele Friedman, director of CTE at CV-TEC.
“All of the essential workers are basically programs that we train for and populations that we put back into our local economies,” she told The Press-Republican.
“Whether it’s health care, whether it’s transportation sector, manufacturing sector — all of those jobs were deemed essential and needed to keep running in order to allow our communities to move through the spring and then obviously the summer and now the fall.”
HIGHER ENROLLMENTS
Enrollments for first-year high school students from Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES' 16 component school districts were higher than anticipated this semester, Friedman said.
CV-TEC offers several programs that provide skills transferable to manufacturing, such as digital design, transportation and construction. This year’s welding program filled up, so CV-TEC had to close enrollment.
On the flip side, adult post-secondary enrollment is slightly lower because CV-TEC has to give preference to high school students looking to fill seats, Friedman added.
She said adult evening classes are moving “with an abundance of caution,” and the only one currently being offered is welding, due to high demand.
COVID-19 REQUIREMENTS
This year, CV-TEC adopted a schedule whereby juniors and seniors are separated into cohorts which, instead of coming in daily for half-day sessions, have two full days of program instruction each week.
All students are off-campus Wednesdays to allow for deep cleaning and professional development. The schedule aims to reduce traffic and opportunities for intermixing, Friedman said.
Like all schools, CV-TEC implemented personal protective equipment regulations, such as required mask-wearing, and social distancing.
“In addition to those protocols that were in place for schools, our CTE teachers have implemented the PPE requirements for the field that they train,” Friedman added.
“It’s our responsibility, if we’re going to train our students to be part of that employment vein, that they understand what the regulations are right now with PPE and COVID requirements.”
APPLIED ENGINEERING
Despite pandemic challenges and the option to postpone, CV-TEC moved forward as planned with the fall 2020 launch its latest competitive offering, New Visions: Applied Engineering Program, in partnership with North Country Community College and Clinton Community College.
“We had such talent in the applicant pool that we wanted to do right by our local students and provide this opportunity," Friedman said.
The northern cohort runs out of the CV-TEC main campus in Plattsburgh on Mondays and Tuesdays, while the southern cohort is based on the Mineville campus Thursdays and Fridays, she continued.
“We’re doing a lot of work with our local engineering companies to provide that experience to our hopefully newly-minted engineers when they go through their program,” Friedman said.
16 STUDENTS
Friedman said a total of 16 students who represent the AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Boquet Valley, Crown Point, Keene, Northern Adirondack, Peru, Saranac and Willsboro school districts are participating, and are currently taking courses in physics and calculus through NCCC and CCC.
She explained that the original plan was for the northern cohort of Applied Engineering students to “live” at CCC’s Institute for Advanced Manufacturing.
“When we are allowed to expand into more site visit-type of activities, our intent is to have both the northern and the southern cohort participating in activities at the IAM as soon as we can in a healthy way, in a safe way.
“We partner with (the colleges) virtually and are doing the best we can in that respect, but we couldn’t do it without either North Country or Clinton, by no means.”
RECRUITMENT
CV-TEC's next round recruitment will look different this year, Friedman said.
For something like New Visions: Applied Engineering, CV-TEC hopes that current students will be able to share their personal experiences with others from their districts.
More broadly, CV-TEC typically allows on-site tours. As an alternative, they plan to draw inspiration from the real estate industry with 360-degree virtual tours.
“We are embarking on a recruitment strategy that will allow you to take virtual tours of all of our CTE programs and kind of click on different components and learn about different facets of the program without having to physically come in the building,” Friedman said.
CV-TEC and its partners in AIME (Assembling Industry: Manufacturing and Education), a program that acquaints students with the basic principles of manufacturing, hope to have open enrollment for that program soon, she noted.
'STRONGER TOGETHER'
CV-TEC sees itself as a proud community partner and resource, especially as the world has seen CTE through a different, essential lens, Friedman said.
“Our students who take on the challenge of participating and successfully completing one of our CTE programs here at CV-TEC on any of our campuses in both counties are really going to have a viable career, but a career that is respected by the community.”
She believes the people of the North Country, no matter the crisis, lean on each other.
“It’s never a competitive mindset, it’s always a collaborative mindset.
“This is yet another example how we all just leaned into the challenge and we’re better and stronger together.”
