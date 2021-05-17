PLATTSBURGH — Incoming freshmen and transfer students and their families will be able to see all the college has to offer upon their arrival in the fall during the second virtual SUNY Plattsburgh Summer Orientation.
With COVID protocols still in place on campus, an online experience — including academic advisement, course registration and education sessions for students and families — will allow students to participate in a safe environment prior to the return to face-to-face classes in the fall.
According to Allison Swick-Duttine, director of fraternity and sorority life and orientation coordinator, virtual summer orientation will be held Monday, June 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday, June 30 from 6 to 10 p.m.
“These live sessions via Zoom will consist of a welcome by President Alexander Enyedi, a student services panel discussion, financial aid session for U.S. students, and an introduction to College Auxiliary Services’ meal plans, text books and Cardinal Cash programs,” Swick-Duttine said.
Additionally, students will learn Campus Housing and Community Living.
International students will have a special Q & A session June 28.
“International students will be invited to participate in the virtual summer orientation, but the Global Education Office is also planning a hybrid orientation the week before classes begin in August comparable to what we have done every fall prior to fall 2020,” Jackie Vogl, associate vice president and director, global education, said.
“International orientation will consist of virtual content — for example, an interactive session on academic expectations at SUNY Plattsburgh — and appropriate ‘real’ activities designed to enhance community building such as outdoor limited-contact games.”
For all students, sessions will be recorded and shared on the college website beginning in July, Swick-Duttine said.
A virtual campus tour will also be available online.
“There will also be a special presentation, ‘How to Be Successful Inside and Outside the Classroom,’ Wednesday, July 28 from 6 to 7 p.m.,” she said.
Freshmen and transfer student course registration modification sessions will be held at 10 a.m. on the following dates:
Throughout the summer, orientation leaders will be assigned groups of incoming students.
During the week of June 21, orientation leaders will introduce themselves and review schedules and expectations and answer any initial questions.
Week two, July 5, features conversations about developing campus relationships and an introduction to getting involved on campus.
“Each orientation leader will reach out individually to each student in their large group via phone, text, Zoom or email to check in and meet on a more personal level,” she said.
“All incoming students and their families are invited to participate,” Swick-Duttine said.
For more information, visit https://www.plattsburgh.edu/plattslife/first-year-student-programs/orientation/index.html.
