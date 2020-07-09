PLATTSBURGH — Free WiFi is now available at Trinity Park in the City of Plattsburgh.
The service comes at no cost to the municipality and was born via a partnership between the city and PrimeLink's parent group the Champlain Telephone Company.
The hotspot went live in mid-June and has had 436 connections since then. There have only been 19 authorizations, or users who accepted the terms and conditions, and the average use time was just over 20 minutes.
PrimeLink Sales and Marketing Director Vicki Marking said the internet service provider was now working on promoting the free service to up its awareness and usage.
CITY HOTSPOT
Champlain Telephone Company has set up free hotspots around the North Country in response to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, offering free-of-charge wireless internet at a time when libraries and other sources have been shutdown.
Marking had said the decision to set up at Trinity Park in the City of Plattsburgh "just made sense."
"It's a nice, good common area and people are generally out on foot," Marking had told The Press-Republican. "People can safely social distance and still use the WiFi."
The City Common Council OK'd a 60-day agreement in May, allowing the service to be set up there. Marking said it could be extended, should the novel coronavirus continue to block access elsewhere.
REGIONAL ACCESS
Other free WiFi spots set up by the telecommunications group around the North Country include the following:
• The Altona Volunteer Fire Department on the Devil's Den Road in Altona
• Borderview Grocery on Ridge Road in Champlain
• The American Legion Post 912 on Pratt Street in Rouses Point
• The Town of Mooers Offices on Route 11 in Mooers
HOW TO LINK UP
Marking said the network in Trinity Park was discoverable as "PrimeLink Free Wi-Fi."
"Users will have to accept the terms and conditions to log on," she said, adding that the best signal was available on the east side of the park.
"Or west side of (the MacDonough Monument), by the former Snack Shack building."
