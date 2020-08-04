Frechette named Chazy dean of students

CHAZY — The Chazy Union Free School District Board of Education recently appointed Justin Frechette as the K-12 dean of students.
Frechette is a veteran Chazy Central Rural School teacher of 18 years, according to a press release. He is also the head coach of the Beekmantown Eagles boys hockey team, which through a merger includes Chazy players.
He will continue teaching in the 7-12 social studies department while serving as the dean.
The dean of students position replaces the assistant principal position held by Tricia McCartney, who retired in July.
"Upon that retirement, the Board of Education examined the structure of the assistant principal position, and determined that replacing ‘assistant principal’ with a dean of students was feasible and could create further cost savings for the district while still maintaining a level of support for our students," the release said.
"The dean of students is not an administrative position, rather, the dean of students’ primary focus is to promote and maintain an atmosphere conducive to learning.
"Mr. Frechette will work to enforce the Code of Conduct and engage daily in communication and collaboration with principals, staff, students and families to support the school’s goals."
Frechette's appointment also allows the board to restore a part-time position, which was reduced in past budget cuts, to full-time in an efficient and effective manner, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.