MALONE - A Constable woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in the Town of Malone last Friday.
According to State Police, at about 7:33 p.m., 65-year-old Carolyn P. Lamondie of Constable, was standing in the roadway on County Route 8 when she was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu operated by 19-year-old Trent D. Terrence of Hogansburg.
While troopers were investigating at the scene, it was discovered that, prior to Lamondie being struck, a hit and run crash had occurred, police said.
Troopers determined that a 2013 Dodge Caravan operated by 33-year-old Jason M. Lapage of Bangor, was traveling westbound on County Route 8, when he struck three vehicles that were all parked and unoccupied, on the north shoulder of the roadway, a news release said.
Lapage then left the scene, police said. His vehicle was soon located in a driveway on County Route 8, approximately one quarter of a mile west of the accident scene.
Lamondie was pronounced deceased on the scene by Franklin County Coroner Brian Langdon, police said. Her body was removed to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Alice Hyde Medical Center for an autopsy.
Lapage was arrested for DWI. His blood alcohol content, police said, was determined to be 0.14 percent.
Lapage was charged with DWI and released with tickets returnable to Malone Town Court.
The fatal crash remains under investigation.
