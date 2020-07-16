BOMBAY — An incapacitated man was aided by Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies on July 14, a sheriff’s department press release said.
Sgt. Sean Fleury and Deputy Justin Bannon were conducting sex offender registry checks when they received a request from the Sheriff’s Office to check on the well-being of a resident at Jock’s Trailer Park in the Town of Bombay, the release said.
The deputies arrived at the residence and knocked on the door, at first receiving no response.
After checking the surrounding area, they approached the door again and heard a faint voice calling for help.
The deputies entered the residence, the release said, and found Tony Fish in his living room unable to move.
Fish stated he had been there since Friday and was in a visibly weakened condition.
Deputies contacted 911 and EMS from Fort Covington and Bombay responded to the scene to transport Fish to the University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone for treatment, the release said.
He is expected to make a full recovery.
