SYRACUSE — A Franklin County man was sentenced to 15 years and 10 months in prison May 17 for possessing child pornography, the U.S District Court for the Northern District of New York said.
Robert Fitzgerald, 83, of the Town of Waverly, in his plea agreement filed in district court on April 7, said that between February and April 2018, he recorded himself engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a 17-year-old minor and that he held on to the videos up until Aug. 9, 2019.
The minor included in the videos, according to court records, was described as “lethargic” and appeared to be “under the influence” of alcohol.
Upon release, Fitzgerald is sentenced to supervised post-imprisonment release for life. Fitzgerald was also ordered by the court to pay the victim $3,000 in restitution.
Resulting from his conviction, Fitzgerald must also register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and keep the registration current with where he lives and works.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and New York State Police.
