MALONE — The Franklin County Local Development Corporation announced the release of a second round of its Destination Development and Marketing Program on Oct. 13.
This funding opportunity is available to for-profit businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities in Franklin County, according to a press release.
The program began in 2019 and was created to support projects and activities that increase recreational, tourism or cultural visits to the county and "enhance visitor experience," with the first round of funding supporting six projects and resulting in $20,000 in total investment in tourism-related development and marketing projects in the county.
Upon recommendation from the Tourism Advisory Committee, Franklin County and the local development corporation have provided funding for another round of the marketing program, the press release said, with goals of strengthening the the number of hospitality and tourism-related products the county has to offer, as well enhancing the quality and number of visits made by outside tourists to the area.
There is a total $20,000 of grant money available in this round of funding, with awards expected to range between $500 and $5,000.
Grants will be issued on a reimbursement basis, the release said.
The application deadline is Nov. 16.
Should all funds not be awarded, the application process will reopen, according to the release, with examples of eligible projects including the following:
• The rental of timing system for a snowshoe race
• The construction of a trail
• The construction of an ADA fishing pier
• Advertising for a first-time event
• Supporting an outdoor summer movie or concert series
• Printing trail maps
• The development of a website and marketing plan for a new guiding business
• Constructing a canoe launch
• Creating an outdoor seating area for a restaurant
• Purchasing of a bicycle repair kiosk
Additional information about this program, including contact information and the program application, is available at www.franklinida.org.
