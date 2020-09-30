Franklin Co. stands out in COVID era

MALONE — Roughly six months into dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Franklin County currently sits at one active case of the disease, no deaths confirmed to have been caused by the disease and fewer than 200 total cases.
“Our community has really come together overall,” Donna Kissane, county manager, said.
“They’ve really done a good job in taking the pandemic seriously and doing what needs to happen.”
Out of the North Country Regional Control Room, one of several regional groups set up by the state to help reopen after the onset of the pandemic, Franklin County is the only one to not have a confirmed COVID-19 death, with Jefferson, Hamilton, St. Lawrence, Lewis, Clinton and Essex counties all reporting at least one death.
Lewis and Essex counties, both counties with thousands fewer people than Franklin, have reported five and 13 deaths, respectively.
As of Wednesday, Essex County had hit 204 total positive cases, while Clinton County sat at 281. Franklin County sat at 163 cases.
“I feel like we’re very fortunate to have the results we’ve had,” Kissane said, adding that she could not imagine how hard it has been for the communities around the North Country that have lost members due to COVID-19.
PREVENTION EFFORTS
The county has put a focus on the dissemination of information and promotion of mask wearing, hand washing and other good hygiene practices as the pandemic has continued, according to Kissane.
“We’ve worked really hard to get the message out there,” Kissane said. “You need to take the stance of, ‘I’m going to take responsibility, the best that I can, for my well-being,’ because there are some people who aren’t following the CDC recommendations.”
The county’s public health department has run several face covering promotional campaigns over the course of the last few months, according to Kissane,
Early on in the pandemic, the health department, county emergency services and the county manager’s office were briefing every single day and invited all public officials from the towns and villages in the county to participate.
“We would sometimes have 80 to 90 people on the virtual meetings,” Kissane said. “Those meetings were just instrumental to getting the information out.”
GOING FORWARD
With fall and winter fast approaching, and the usual flu season along with it, the county is taking steps to prepare for any possible COVID-19 resurgences.
It is working on setting up a flu vaccination clinic, and encouraging people to get their vaccinations, according to Kissane, to help prevent any further stressors on the county’s health care system.
And, the county is working on acquiring a large supply of N95 masks to have a stockpile in case of a surge, Kissane said.
