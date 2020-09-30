Franklin Co. stands out in COVID era

Franklin County Director of Public Health Kathleen Strack (from left), Kelly Favaro, Franklin County Legislature Chairman Don Dabiew, Supervising Community Health Nurse Patti McGillicuddy and Coordinator of Services for Children with Special Health Care Needs Christina Frederick pose as a part of a pro mask-wearing campaign by the county. Franklin County is the only county in the North Country Regional COVID-19 Control Room to have no reported deaths from the disease.