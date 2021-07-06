PLATTSBURGH — The region celebrated the nation's 245th birthday Sunday with festivities of all kinds.
Fourth of July parades were held in several communities across the North Country, bringing out large crowds for the first time in more than a year for many.
Family picnics and barbeques were held, and the night sky was lit up in spectacular fashion as fireworks were blasted liberally at nightfall in many towns.
Most Fourth of July celebrations were called off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But with high percentages of people vaccinated and COVID-19 restrictions lifted for the most part, large-scale celebrations were able to be held once again.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said the first major events of the year went extremely well, and will serve as a catalyst for a series of summer events in the city.
But the city will continue to monitor COVID numbers closely.
"We were all excited to come out of the almost year and a half of COVID restrictions to celebrate with our community," Rosenquest said.
"At the same time, we're also tracking county numbers to gauge any spikes in lab positive cases that could be attributed to large group events like this."
Mural Dedication
In addition to the Fourth of July celebrations, the city also played host to another celebration in the form of the dedication of a mural to NASA astronaut Lt. Col. Michael P. Anderson.
Anderson, who was born in Plattsburgh at the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base Hospital, was one of seven astronauts who died when the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated upon re-entry on Feb. 1, 2003.
Anderson was stationed at PAFB when he got the call to join NASA.
Last fall, a large mural of him in his space suit was painted on the side of the Westelcom building at 23 Durkee St., by artist Brendon Palmer-Angell as part of Outside Art: Plattsburgh Public Art Project.
Anderson's family was on hand Sunday for the dedication ceremony, and received the Key to the City.
"We were pleased to share this opportunity with Lt. Col. Anderson's family as the Outside Art group dedicated the mural made to honor the Plattsburgh native," Rosenquest said.
Anderson's wife, Sandra, who traveled here from across the country with her and Michael's daughters, Sydney and Kaycee, and other family members, said it was nice to be back in Plattsburgh.
"I have nothing but good memories of Plattsburgh," she said.
"I just want to thank you all for honoring us in the way that you have. You just have our heartfelt appreciation. Thank you so much."
