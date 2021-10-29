CLINTON — An incumbent councilor and three other Town of Clinton residents are vying for two slots on the town's board.
The terms of Francis "Jake" Helm Jr. and Robert Rushford will come to an end this year.
Helm is running for re-election, with Theodore "Ted" Martin, Greg Poupore and Patrick LeClair also hoping to claim one of the two open spots.
The Press-Republican asked the candidates what they see as the most pressing issues facing the Town of Clinton and how they would address them.
Name: Francis “Jake” Helm Jr.
Age: 56.
Party line(s): Democratic.
Occupation: Helm Salvage & Trucking owner, 35 years.
Education: Formal schooling through eighth-grade, thereafter the school of hard knocks.
Family: Wife, Cindy; four adult sons, Francis, Keith, Cory and Ryan.
Previous government experience: Incumbent Town of Clinton councilor, eight years.
What do you think are the most pressing issues for the Town of Clinton and how would you address them?
To be very honest with you, I don’t think we’ve got any issues. The Town of Clinton’s pretty, pretty, how would you put it … there ain’t a lot of issues that come up in our town. It’s come a long way form what it was 25, 30 years ago before we had the wind towers.
Name: Patrick LeClair.
Age: 56.
Party line(s): Republican.
Occupation: Retired Clinton County Highway Department supervisor, 35 years.
Education: High school diploma, Northern Adirondack Central School.
Family: Wife, Julie; one adult daughter, Rebecca.
What do you think are the most pressing issues for the Town of Clinton and how would you address them?
"I’m happy with all the issues that the previous administration has done. I have a lot more time on my hands now that I’m retired and there was an opening there and I had 35 years of highway experience, and was just hoping to bring it to public service."
Name: Theodore "Ted" Martin.
Age: 50.
Party line(s): Democratic.
Occupation: Correctional officer, 23 years.
Education: High school diploma, Chateauguay High School; associate's degree in humanities, Clinton Community College.
Family: Wife, Tammy; four adult children, Tyler, Dylan, Nicole and Tasha; dog, Oliver.
Civic organizations: Youth soccer coach, Chateaugay High School varsity boys soccer team coach.
What do you think are the most pressing issues for the Town of Clinton and how would you address them?
"Well right now the most pressing issue is the EMS ... because it has to be a paid EMS now to be able to have somebody available 24 hours a day. Right now we’re trying to get together with other towns and be able to share the service and trying to be fair to everyone involved.
"And then, of course, the windmills. Right now, because the windmills have been in for so long, they want to rehab them and put bigger ones in. Of course, some people didn't like them to begin with and now they want to replace them with bigger ones. The community is always divided on the windmill situation."
Name: Greg Poupore.
Age: 49
Party line(s): Republican.
Occupation: Upstone Materials safety specialist, seven years.
Education: Associate's degree in business, Clinton Community College.
Family: Wife, Allison; two daughters, Kayleigh and Rhylee.
Civic organizations: Churubusco Vol. Fire Department member, 31 years, with 25 years as first assistant fire chief; Clinton County Fire Advisory Board member, Clinton County Local Emergency Planning Committee member; deputy Clinton County hazardous materials coordinator.
What do you think are the most pressing issues for the Town of Clinton and how would you address them?
"The state has gotten involved and the wind turbines are going to be assessed, and their assessment will be significantly decreased which will lower the town’s tax levy, which will have an impact on our special districts, the fire district and the EMS district. So, with my experience in fire and EMS service, I (would look to share) services, so combining efforts with other local municipalities, to combine forces, spreading it out over not just the Town of Clinton but involving other local towns."
