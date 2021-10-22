SARANAC — Two newcomers and two incumbents look to fill two seats on the Saranac Town Board next year.
Republican James "Blue" Terry and Democrat Travis Nelson are the newcomers in the race, with Republican Michele Petrashune and Democrat James Facteau as incumbents.
The Press-Republican asked the candidates:
What are the pressing issues in Saranac and how will you address them?
JAMES FACTEAU
Facteau, who is seeking a second term, said the largest issue in town is taxes. With 2022’s budget proposed, he said the board spent a lot of time taking a conservative approach.
“The biggest thing I see is our older folks in town who live off fixed incomes,” Facteau said. “Our tax rates are high in Saranac; our school taxes are high. I think we’re going to come in just about the same.”
Party: Democratic and Working Families
Age: 67
Education: Saranac Central School
Occupation: Retired corrections sergeant
Civic Organizations: Clinton County Planning Board, Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board and trustee at Saranac United Methodist Church.
MICHELE PETRASHUNE
In a third term, Petrashune is looking to keep spending tight with better outlines for what the expenses the town has. She’s also looking for more participation from town residents to better serve them.
“Money is always an issue. Certainly, trying to make the best decisions and getting the best value for our budget is important,” Petrashune said.
“I’m not about spending money just to spend money because we have it.”
Party: Republican
Age: 51
Education: Bachelor’s in accounting and business administration from SUNY Plattsburgh, associate degree from Clinton Community College.
Occupation: Principal account clerk at Clinton County Health Department
Civic organizations: Treasurer at Saranac Fire Department
TRAVIS NELSON
Newcomer Nelson thinks the Town of Saranac needs to come together after what he described as too many instances of infighting.
“I feel like the Town Board is fighting the town too much,” Nelson said. “For example, the Highway Department’s contract had expired and went to arbitration in Albany. And the Board spent $20,000 to not give the guys a 3% raise when, if they gave them that raise, it would have cost them $18,000. That was with retroactive pay.”
“I would definitely push for the town to come together instead of the board being against the Highway Department. There’s just a lot of segregation. They need to work together because all it’s doing is wasting money.”
Party: Democratic
Age: 38
Education: Degree from Rutgers Medical and Technical Institute in New Jersey
Occupation: Respiratory therapist at Adirondack Medical Center
JAMES "BLUE" TERRY
Retired Corrections Officer Terry is seeking a first term to bring a new perspective on existing issues in Saranac.
“I just want to bring a new set of eyes to old problems, a fresh look at ways to better Saranac and bring back town pride,” he said. “I’m doing this looking at for what’s best for Saranac.”
Party: Republican
Age: 46
Education: Saranac Central School
Military experience: Four years as firefighter in Air Force, two years as International Guard firefighter
Occupation: 18-year corrections officer at Adirondack Correctional Facility
Civic organizations: Second vice commander at Clinton County American Legion, treasurer for Saranac American Legion Post 1618, volunteer firefighter for Saranac Fire Department
