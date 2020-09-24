PLATTSBURGH — Four North Country residents were recently indicted on methamphetamine production charges, according to the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York.
Bradley W. Price, 44, of AuSable, Leah M. Cross, 30, of AuSable Forks, Carl J. Estes, 35, of Keeseville, and Andrew J. Barber, 28, of Plattsburgh, were indicted for "conspiring to manufacture methamphetamine and possessing pseudoephedrine with the intent to manufacture methamphetamine," a news release said.
The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon; Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division; and Clinton County District Attorney Andrew J. Wylie.
Between July 8 and 22 of this year, Price, Cross and Estes "conspired to manufacture methamphetamine" in Essex County, the release said, while on Aug. 19 in Clinton County, Price, Cross and Barber conspired to manufacture methamphetamine.
Each of the four were also charged with possessing and distributing pseudoephedrine knowing it would be used to manufacture methamphetamine, according to the release.
Price and Barber were arraigned before United States Magistrate Judge Gary L. Favro on Sept. 15 and were ordered detained pending trial.
Cross and Estes were arraigned on the indictment before Favro on Sept. 22 and were also ordered detained pending trial.
If convicted of the charges, each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison, the release said, at least 3 years of post-imprisonment supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1 million.
This case is being investigated by the DEA, with assistance from the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer.
