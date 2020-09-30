ELIZABETHTOWN – Four Essex County social services recipients have been arrested in separate felony cases for allegedly taking thousands of dollars in benefits they were not entitled to.
The Essex County Department of Social Services Welfare Fraud Unit in Elizabethtown investigated all four cases and turned findings over to State Police and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.
Brandy L. Burns, 38, of Lewis falsely reported her household income to the Essex County Department of Social Services, resulting in $1,568 in benefits to which she was not entitled, a news release said.
Burns was served a criminal summons by State Police for an appearance in Elizabethtown Town Justice Court on charges of felony third-degree welfare fraud and three felony counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.
Kenneth M. Robbins Sr., 51, of Ticonderoga falsely reported his place of residence to the Department of Social Services, and got $4,180 in benefits to which he was not entitled, the release said.
Robbins was given a criminal summons by State Police for Elizabethtown Town Justice Court on charges of felony third-degree welfare fraud, felony third-degree grand larceny and three felony counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.
Christine Pritchard, 36, and her husband, Bernard Pritchard, 39, both of Lewis, failed to report household resources and income to the Department of Social Services, which resulted in receiving $5,651.22 in temporary assistance and SNAP food stamp benefits to which they were not entitled, the release said.
The couple were served criminal summons by State Police to appear in Elizabethtown Town Justice Court on charges of felony third-degree welfare fraud and five felony counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.
Jennifer Ohmer, 41, of Port Henry, did not report her wages to the Department of Social Services, which resulted in her receiving $825 in SNAP benefits to which she was not entitled, the release said.
Ohmer was served a criminal summons by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department for Elizabethtown Town Justice Court on felony first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misdemeanor fifth-degree welfare fraud.
All are free on their own recognizance awaiting further court action.
