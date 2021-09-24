Foundations help raise new roof at PUMC

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh United Methodist Church received two grants from local foundations towards replacing the roof over its community services.
The Cloudsplitter Foundation, represented by Chenelle Palyswiat, gave its check for $25,000 recently to the Rev. Phil Richards and members of the church's leadership board.
MATCHING FUNDS
This check needed to be matched by funds of $25,000 raised locally.
A $2,000 grant from the Chapel Hill Foundation, represented by Dr. Richards Frost, completed the match along with donations from community and church members.
The church's building is more than 60 years old.
HOUSES PROGRAMS
The roof over such community programs as Head Start, the Interfaith Food Shelf, Boy Scouts, and a host of other local organizations needed to be replaced at an estimated cost of $200,000.
By offering church-owned lots for sale, tapping into possible church funding sources, and the gifts of its members, most of the cost is accounted for.
There may be a small shortfall yet, and donations will be still accepted from the community. These foundations, for which the church is extremely grateful, were critical to "raising the roof" over these community programs.
For more information, contact the church at 518-563-2992.
