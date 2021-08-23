PLATTSBURGH – Oh, La La, Paris spun on a centime to Oh, Wah, Wah with the day-before cancellation of the The Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital’s (CVPH) annual summer fundraiser due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Our sponsors have agreed to stay on and many of our people who have purchased tickets have said that we can keep them as a donation,” CVPH Associate Vice President of Philanthropy Kerry Haley said.
“We are just very, very thankful for everyone's generosity.”
HANG TIGHT
The Foundation's interpretation of the City of Light in the Lake City, set for last Saturday, Aug. 21, at the U.S. Oval, went south Thursday afternoon.
“We just looked at how things were looking in our county and around our county,” Haley said.
“We didn't feel we want to bring that many people together and put them in a situation where we could put people at risk. It was going to be on the Oval under a tent.”
Around 400 people, encouraged to bring their dancing shoes, would have listened to musical entertainment by Hang Tight, enjoyed a delectable dinner catered by Anthony’s Restaurant & Bistro, a raffle and a wine pull.
Though New York State Department of Health guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19 were to be followed, the organizers thought the risk of spread was just too high even with those measures in place.
“Oh gosh, we don't want to be the cause of something happening,” Haley said.
“It was the right thing to do as difficult as it was. We have so many volunteers who help out the event. They are just amazing. We want to give them a big shout of praise as well.”
LARGEST FUNDRAISER
The foundation's largest fundraiser typically raises around $50,000.
“We're hoping to still be able to do that this year,” Haley said.
Money raised from the auction will go toward a number of programs that benefit CVPH patients, employees and the community.
Previously, the summer fundraiser has funded the purchase of a vein finder, which helps even the youngest patients at the hospital get important IV treatments and blood work done.
Funds also go to programs like Transition Success, which allow patients to receive vital treatments at home, leading to less time spent in the hospital.
Scholarships offering financial assistance to hospital employees for continuing education and local students pursuing careers in health care also benefit from the event.
OCTOBER SURPRISE
The event’s live auction, however will be included in a virtual event planned for late October. At that time, the Foundation will also present the very first Larry W. Jeffords Legacy Award to a founding member of The CVPH Foundation, Ralph T. Boire.
“It's an award that we created in memory of Larry to recognize Foundation of CVPH board members and volunteers who’ve really kind of stood up and given back, given back in multiple ways, and participated in forwarding our mission,” Haley said.
“(Ralph) is one of our founding board members and has been involved and committed to the work we do over the past 30-plus years. He's retired now, but he used to work in the Northern Tier area and he was very community minded.”
Haley encourages ticket holders to mothball their Parisian couture.
“We want to use the theme again next year,” she said.
“Hopefully, we can have an event in person next year. So, people should save their outfits. We had a cardboard Eiffel Tower that stands about 10 or 15 feet high or something. The things you do.”
