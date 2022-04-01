PLATTSBURGH – A family favorite Easter tradition returns to the front lawn at The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH).
The Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m., sharp. This will be the first egg hunt hosted at the hospital since the pandemic began.
“We’re so excited to be able to bring the community together again for a fun event at the hospital,” Foundation of CVPH Events & Special Projects Manager Michelle Senecal said.
“We are hearing from a lot of people who are saying they can’t wait to see their little ones on the hunt for all of those eggs.”
Known as the fastest two-minute event in Plattsburgh, there will be nearly 10,000 eggs scattered on the lawn with the help of physicians from the CVPH Family Medicine Residency.
The eggs will be stuffed with candy, and some will include a coupon for a free kid’s meal at Texas Roadhouse.
The egg hunt is free and open to children ages 10 and younger, with a separate hunting ground for children 3 and under. Hunters should be dressed according to weather conditions.
The Easter Bunny will also be on hand to greet youngsters and pose for photos.
There will be convenient parking in the Medical Office Building lots just off the Cornelia Street entrance, and CV-TEC students will help provide security services.
For more information, contact Michelle Senecal at (518) 314-3359 or msenecal@cvph.org.
