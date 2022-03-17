PLATTSBURGH — The man prosecutors said dealt the killing blows in a 2021 murder in Peru has taken a plea deal on the eve of his trial, the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.
Craig Foster, 37, of Keeseville, has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree conspiracy, third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Foster was accused of murdering Crisie Luebbers, a 46-year-old Lyon Mountain woman he believed was a police informant who gave officers information that led to his arrest in June of 2021.
After he was arraigned in court and released, prosecutors believed Foster, along with two co-defendants, conspired to kidnap and murder Luebbers at a Peru Home on Blake Road.
After the murder, Foster’s indictment said, he, along with others, stole a vehicle Luebbers was borrowing, a 2005 Ford Escape, which was later recovered in Worchester, Massachusetts.
Foster faces 36 years to life in prison, for the charges he pleaded guilty to Wednesday in combination with charges in three pending indictments, as a second felony offender. Foster also faces a fine of up to $100,000. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on May 26 before Clinton County Judge William Favreau.
The charges Foster pleaded guilty to Wednesday will run concurrently with each other. For the first-degree murder charge, he will receive 25 years to life, for first-degree kidnapping, 20 years to life, for second-degree conspiracy, 20 years, for third-degree grand larceny, 3.5 to seven years and for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 12 years.
“District Attorney [Andrew] Wylie said that Foster's plea today will bring some closure to family with the defendant admitting his guilt in the senseless murder of Crisie Luebbers on July 1, 2021,” a press release by the DA’s office said.
Nicole Cayea, 42, who is accused along with Foster in the kidnapping and murder of Luebbers, is still up for trial, with jury selection scheduled in April.
Co-defendant Nicole Harrigan, 45, who was charged with conspiring in the kidnap and murder, took a plea deal in January. She agreed to a 10-year sentence as a second felony offender with five years of post-release supervision for admitting to second-degree conspiracy. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 26 in county court.
Foster is also awaiting sentencing for his other pending indictments, which stemmed from earlier drug possession offenses, that will run consecutively with the sentence he agreed to Wednesday.
The prosecution into Foster’s case was handled by Wylie and Assistant District Attorney Vivian Joo.
