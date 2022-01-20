Fort Ticonderoga’s Popular Fort Fever Series Returns Virtually in 2022

TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga’s popular wintertime Fort Fever Series is returning in 2022.
From the comfort of your home, enjoy programs led by Fort Ticonderoga museum staff who share their latest fascinating research and cutting-edge discoveries, a news release said.
The Fort Fever Series take place virtually on ZOOM at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at www.fortticonderoga.org.
Free admission is offered to Fort Ticonderoga Members. For more information on programs and events at Fort Ticonderoga, call 518-585-2821.
On Jan. 26 at 7 p.m., enjoy the first evening program of the year. Join Fort Ticonderoga Vice President of Public History Stuart Lilie for “Brace Yourself with Holsters” which explores the common details of 18th-century holsters and their rapid evolution on the eve of the Revolutionary War.
“Though the term 'holster' evokes Saturday morning TV westerns, holsters have deep roots in the earliest days of cavalrymen using firearms on horseback,” Lilie said.
“This program explores the 18th-century European terminology, construction, and decoration of holsters, as well as their evolution contemporary to Fort Ticonderoga's epic story.”
Additional Programs:
Feb. 23, 7 p.m.: Highlights from the Mars Education Center Archaeological Excavations.
Join Fort Ticonderoga Director of Archaeology Margaret Staudter for an exploration of artifact highlights excavated prior to the building of the Mars Education Center in 2008.
The fascinating objects represent the material lives of the French, British, and American individuals who lived at Fort Ticonderoga in the 18th century, as well as the many travelers to the grounds in the following decades.
March 23, 7 p.m.: President Taft Comes to Ticonderoga.
President William Howard Taft came to Fort Ticonderoga on July 6, 1909, as part of the Champlain Tercentenary Celebrations. Thousands flocked to the Ticonderoga peninsula to see the President and commemorate the 300th anniversary of Samuel de Champlain’s arrival on the lake that bears his name in 1609.
Join Fort Ticonderoga Director of Academic Programs Rich Strum to learn about the preparation leading up to the event, the day’s festivities, and the route Taft took to arrive in time for the celebration.
