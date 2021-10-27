Fort Ti slates living history encampment

TICONDEROGA – It was fall 1781 and the British army at Fort Ticonderoga would leave for Canada after one last campaign, abandoning the stone fortress on Lake Champlain.
To demonstrate how this took place, Fort Ticonderoga is launching a one-day living history event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, that explores British and American loyalist soldiers organizing the last effort against Continental Army troops.
Fort Ticonderoga President Beth Hill said the historic landmark launches its Winter Quarters programs with this event, called “The Enemy Are Refortifying Ticonderoga.”
“The event will explore how British soldiers and loyalists prepared for one last campaign launched from Ticonderoga in the fall of 1781,” she said by email. “Just as the siege of Yorktown was concluding in the fall of 1781, yet another campaign was underway at Ticonderoga.”
British and Loyalist forces assembled at Ticonderoga wanted to attempt a push down the Champlain Valley, so they dredged up old cannons thrown into the lake back in 1777, while army tradesmen tried to repair the remnants of the fort.
But the British soon fled the fort for the last time.
The event will be presented by Fort Ticonderoga public history staff and a rich cadre of volunteers, Hill said.
Fort Ticonderoga Vice President of Public History Stuart Lilie said programming throughout the day will feature the encampment of British soldiers and sailors, and their eventual departure back north.
“Discover the network of scouts and spies through which the British government, the independent state of Vermont, and the Continental Congress, negotiated their borders,” he said in a release.
There will be guided tours, weapons demonstrations, and historic trade programs on the unique and final chapter in Ticonderoga’s history.
Lilie said visitors to the fort can explore the trades and tools employed by soldiers and sailors to make and mend anything from sails to entire barracks, watch as cattle work drawing heavy provisions and guns, even meet with loyalist refugees from the states seeking security within British territory.
“From taking down tents to loading equipment and supplies onto carts, (visitors can) experience the feat of logistics to decamp an army,” Lilie explained. “The story of the final campaign at Ticonderoga in 1781 is a fascinating window into the situation for many peoples along the northern border of the United States in the last years of the Revolutionary War and even after.
“We are excited to bring this chapter in our story to life through engaging tours, demonstrations, and living history programming.”
Admission is charged, but the event is free for all active and retired military personnel.
Fort Ticonderoga's Winter Quarters, November to April each year offers a wide variety of programs including living history events on site, and additional virtual experiences through the museum's Center for Digital History. The full visitor schedule is at www.fortticonderoga.org.
“It is going to be a fantastic event, telling a little known story of the War for American Independence,” Hill said.
