Fort Ti opens season with a bang

TICONDEROGA — It was once believed that America’s militias were better than a standing army.
That’s the subject of a new exhibit opening this season at Fort Ticonderoga.
“A Well-Regulated Militia: Citizen, Soldier, and State” explores the critical institution of the militia in early American history, from colonization through nationhood, and the unique system of defense that developed in the United States around the Revolutionary War.
CITIZEN DEFENSE
The exhibit follows the institution of the militia from its creation in the English colonies in North America in the 17th-century to its gradual decline by the mid-19th century.
Curator Matthew Keagle said the debate then was over what America’s defensive force would be, citizen-soldiers or a standing army.
“No model for an army developed over the course of the 1600s,” he said. “America persisted that its citizens would provide the defense.”
About 10 percent of the U.S. population served in militias in the 1700s, compared with 1 percent in the military today, he said.
“We don’t have an active militia; we have a National Guard.”
MORE EXPENSIVE
In 1792, Congress passed a Militia Act that set standards such as training.
Militias were more expensive to maintain, supply and pay than standing armies, and by the 1840s compulsory military service was abolished.
The new exhibit is a broad national and international approach to to our nation’s history, Keagle said, with objects in the exhibit such as arms and uniforms placed in context to the history of militias.
Keagle, who joined Fort Ti in 2014, created the new offering as part of his involvement developing exhibits, conducting research, delivering
programs, and advancing understanding of the 18th-century military experience at the fort. He has researched and lectured at archives and collections across the US, Canada, and Europe, with a research focus on military dress in the 18th century.
He holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University, a masters in American Material Culture from the Winterthur Museum, and a Ph.D. from the Bard Graduate Center in New York City.
MODERN CONNECTIONS
The exhibit he worked on addresses the Right to Bear Arms in the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the power of government, the value of a militia, and state versus national rights, among other subjects.
“I’m really excited about this (display),” fort Chief Executive Officer Beth Hill said. “It touches on some really important issues we have today, who can serve and an active discussion of the past.
“This exhibit is really groundbreaking.”
She said the exhibit has already generated interest from National Guard groups and military schools like Norwich University and West Point, who plan to visit.
The special exhibit in the Mars Education Center includes more than 100 artifacts, such as rare original militia uniforms, headwear, weaponry, musical instruments, manuscripts, printed books, fine art, and accoutrements, many on display for the first time in decades.
BOAT TOURS
The fort showcases historic trades, daily soldiers’ life programs, weapons demonstrations, outdoor activities, a fife and drum corps, museum, the King’s Garden, and the Carillon Battlefield hiking trail.
The fort also has the Carillon boat cruise on Lake Champlain for an extra fee, viewing vistas of Vermont’s Green Mountains and New York’s Adirondack Mountains during a 75-minute narrated boat tour.
Fort Ticonderoga and Mount Defiance are open for visitation Tuesday-Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until until 5 p.m. Tickets are encouraged to be purchased online in advance by visiting www.fortticonderoga.org.
This Weekend at Fort Ti
Fort Ticonderoga will feature a living history event,“No Quarter,” Saturday, May 8, starting at 8 p.m., with gates open at 7, recreating the American capture of Fort Ticonderoga on May 10, 1775. In this weekend-long event, visitors will experience “America’s First Victory” from the perspectives of both the British Garrison and the Green Mountain Boys and come face-to-face with historical characters that include Ethan Allen and Benedict Arnold.
Sunday, May 9, visitors will step into the newly captured, American-held Fort Ticonderoga as part of the fort's regular hours, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets for either event are encouraged to be purchased in advance by visiting www.fortticonderoga.org or by calling (518) 585-2821.
