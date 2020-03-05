MALONE — Following an investigation, a Fort Covington teen received felony rape charges here Feb. 29, State Police say.
Jacob R. Spinner, 19, was charged with second-degree rape, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment, both misdemeanors, after he was found to have had sex with a child under 15 years old, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
He was arraigned in Malone Town Court and released under the supervision of Franklin County Probation.
Spinner is scheduled to reappear in court on April 21.
